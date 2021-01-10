Virus, housing issues await returning California lawmakers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Mending California's coronavirus-ravaged economy and fixing a state unemployment agency that is at the center of a titanic fraud case that could exceed $2 billion are at the top of the to-do list when lawmakers resume their session on Monday.

They already have introduced numerous bills responding to the pandemic, ranging from extending protections for renters to attempting to regain some decision-making authority they had delegated to Gov. Gavin Newsom. They pushed back their usual start by one week because of the latest coronavirus surge.

Among their most urgent priorities, lawmakers are racing to extend eviction protections that otherwise will expire Jan. 31.

Two lawmakers are pursuing bills that would maintain a law passed months ago barring evictions for people who have been unable to pay their rent since the pandemic began in March, though they must pay 25% of what they owe since September. Assemblyman David Chiu wants to extend the protections at least through 2021, while a bill by Sen. Anna Caballero, a fellow Democrat, is proposing an extension through March.

Newsom has endorsed an extension, but did not say how long it should be. The California Rental Housing Association objected that Chiu's long-lasting bill would force many landlords “into financial ruin.”