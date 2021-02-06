Virus lying low at Capitol, but still dominates agenda

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota lawmakers have survived to nearly the halfway mark in their 9-week legislative session without an outbreak of coronavirus infections, but that doesn't mean the coronavirus isn't on their minds. The pandemic has touched nearly every aspect of South Dakota law, from the judicial system to a state budget suddenly flush with money.

They are also preparing for the possibility that recreational marijuana will become legal in July, requiring an overhaul to banking, law enforcement and business licenses. With five weeks left in a legislative session that some lawmakers have described as “unprecedented,” here's a look at where things stand with pandemic laws, the state's budget, and marijuana:

CORONAVIRUS

Despite precautions like wearing masks noticeably lax in many parts of the Capitol, legislative leaders say they have not seen infections among lawmakers. The Senate has a rule requiring masks; in the House, it's merely encouraged, and many Republicans aren't masking. But so far, the session has not been derailed by the coronavirus.

“I think we are going to stay on track,” said Sen. Michael Deidrich, the assistant Republican leader. “We’re going to do our job in the amount of time that we committed to and get the people’s business done.”