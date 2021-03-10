 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virus made 2020 Michigan's deadliest year; deaths rose 18%
View Comments
AP

Virus made 2020 Michigan's deadliest year; deaths rose 18%

  • Updated
  • Comments
{{featured_button_text}}

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The coronavirus made 2020 Michigan’s deadliest year, driving a nearly 18% increase in deaths over 2019, according to preliminary data.

It was the largest annual percentage jump since at least 1900, surpassing a 15.6% increase in 1918 — when the flu pandemic struck.

More than 115,300 people died in the state last year, up from about 97,800 the year before, according to the state's vital records division. COVID-19 has been linked to nearly 16,700 deaths since February 2020. The toll was highest in April and then December.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver a statewide address Wednesday afternoon, marking the one-year anniversary since Michigan's first confirmed cases were announced and she declared an emergency.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

View Comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Covid-19 and survivor’s guilt: A guide to recovery

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
Eager to act, Biden and Democrats leave Republicans behind
National Politics

Eager to act, Biden and Democrats leave Republicans behind

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress are jamming their agenda forward with a sense of urgency, an unapologetically partisan approach based on the calculation that it’s better to advance the giant COVID-19 rescue package and other priorities than waste time courting Republicans who may never compromise.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News