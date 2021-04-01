 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Virus outbreak at Hawaii church leads to at least 55 cases
0 comments
AP

Virus outbreak at Hawaii church leads to at least 55 cases

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

HONOLULU (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak in Hawaii tied to a church in Maui has resulted in at least 55 positive cases, according to the state Department of Health.

State health officials asked anyone who attended events at King's Cathedral in Kahului to get tested for the coronavirus, Hawaii News Now reported Wednesday.

Officials also asked the church to cancel all its upcoming in-person events until the outbreak is over, but said the church has so far been unwilling to comply.

A message left Thursday with the church seeking comment was not immediately returned.

The first virus cases associated with the church began on March 7, the outbreak has affected people from ages 10 to 77 and the cluster has nearly doubled over the last week and a half or so.

The virus also spread from the church to a school and a workplace and officials are concerned that spillover cases might threaten the general population.

Common symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, breathing trouble, sore throat, muscle pain and loss of taste or smell. Most people develop only mild symptoms.

But some people, usually those with other medical complications, develop more severe symptoms, including pneumonia. Sometimes people with a coronavirus infection display no symptoms.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KGMB-TV.

0 comments

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden pushes infrastructure in 1st Cabinet meeting

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more
National Politics

AP FACT CHECK: Biden skews figures on border, taxes, more

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden on Thursday misstated the reality at the U.S.-Mexico border when he asserted that “nothing has changed” when it comes to the number of children coming to the United States since his predecessor, Donald Trump, was in office. The numbers are up since Biden became president on Jan. 20.

+3
White House says it's working on access to migrant centers
National Politics

White House says it's working on access to migrant centers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki declined to provide a specific date for when the media will get access to Border Patrol facilities temporarily holding thousands of migrant children seeking to live in the United States, but said Sunday the Biden administration was committed to transparency and “we’re working to get that done as soon as we can.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News