Virus pandemic slows renovations to Superdome in New Orleans

“It's an economic generator for the entire state of Louisiana,” Carter said.

Before the pandemic, the Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District's budget topped $94 million. It expected to spend as much as $97 million in the current financial year. But less than $32 million came in from events and tax collections, according to data presented to the House committee.

ASM cut costs by furloughing staff and laying off several dozen employees. Holmes said the management district used borrowed cash, shuffled available dollars and cut costs to close the gap. A shortfall of more than $12 million remains, which Holmes said he hopes can be filled with federal coronavirus aid dollars.

The Louisiana Stadium and Exposition District wasn't eligible for the federal Paycheck Protection Program set up to help businesses struggling in the pandemic, but Holmes said the latest federal coronavirus aid package has dollars for which the district could be eligible. If it can't get those funds, ASM may seek dollars from the state to fill the shortfall.

