Virus response top topic in Alaska attorney general hearing

Taylor also noted lawmakers can call themselves into a special session. But he said he did not think continually issuing new declarations was the best approach and said he hoped lawmakers and Dunleavy could work together to fix what he sees as a hole in the disaster law.

There was finger-pointing Wednesday over why things played out as they did with the disaster declarations, the last of which expired in mid-February.

Sen. Lora Reinbold, an Eagle River Republican and the committee’s chair, placed blame with Dunleavy. She said she was acknowledged as a “no” vote on the bill extending the declaration to Nov. 15, though as Sen. Shelley Hughes noted later, Reinbold, like Hughes, was not present for that vote.

“When you don’t vote, it’s ... registered as a no,” Reinbold said. The official record does not work that way; votes are not ascribed to lawmakers who are not present for the vote. Reinbold and Hughes were among three senators marked as excused for that vote.

Sen. Mike Shower, a Wasilla Republican, said he thought the Legislature should have been engaged. “We did not do things we could have done ... if we had a leadership body at the time that was engaged and wanted to do that," he said, adding later that the Legislature "took ourselves out of the game.”