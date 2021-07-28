Virus surge revives mask requirement for some Kentuckians

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) — State employes will be required to wear masks indoors starting Thursday regardless of their vaccination status, Gov. Andy Beshear announced amid a new surve in COVID-19 cases.

The governor also said Wednesday that visitors to state buildings in Kentucky also must wear masks.

“Listen, I didn’t want to have to go back to this,” Beshear said in a video posted to social media. “Nobody wants to have to go back to this, but at the same time we pledge to protect one another, to be there for the people of our Commonwealth.”

The new surge in cases and hospitalizations has revived relaxed masking recommendations on both the state and national level.

“We hope that this is temporary, I truly believe it is,” Beshear added.

On Monday, the Democratic Governor urged schools to require mask-wearing indoors in an effort to avoid quarantines that prevent children from in-person learning.

He noted then that he hadn't yet ruled out imposing a mandate “depending on the conditions on the ground,” but insisted that local school leaders would follow the recommendations for the safety of their students and staff.