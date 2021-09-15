Virus surge twice as bad in Reno as Vegas; hospitals filling

"There’s just so much burnout,” he told reporters Wednesday.

“I can tell you in the health department and in our health care community, this has just been relentless. We are overwhelmed here. We can't keep up with the disease investigations and the contact tracing,” he said.

Test positivity, a measure of the number of people tested who are positive for COVID-19, has decreased to 11.5% statewide after surging to 16.4% in mid-August, and to 8.9% in the Las Vegas area.

The rate remained high, at 20% on Wednesday in and around Reno and nearly 26% in Elko County. The World Health Organization goal is 5% or less to relax coronavirus restrictions.

Dick repeated his weekly plea for the more than one-third of Nevadans who have resisted getting vaccinated against the virus to do so for the good of everyone.

About 63.5% of eligible Nevada residents have received at least one shot of vaccine, and 53.7% are fully vaccinated.

The hospital association urged Nevadans on Wednesday to get vaccinated, wear a mask, avoid getting a COVID-19 test in an emergency room and to use urgent care or their primary care provider as alternatives to emergency rooms. Residents should only use emergency departments if they are “critically ill,” Kelly said.