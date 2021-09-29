 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Visa announces Atlanta expansion, growing to 1,000 employees

  • 0

ATLANTA (AP) — Payment processor Visa Inc. said it will expand its operations in Atlanta, growing to about 1,000 employees at a new office in the city.

Atlanta has emerged as a center of financial technology and payment processing, one draw for San Francisco-based Visa to expand in Georgia.

The company said it will open a new office in Atlanta's midtown area in 2022. The neighborhood has been a magnet for corporate relocations in recent years. Visa didn't say how many people it now employs in Georgia.

Alison Wentley, a spokesperson for the Georgia Department of Economic Development, said she couldn’t say how much incentives would be worth to Visa because the state has not yet signed a final agreement.

Visa could claim various tax breaks, including an income tax credit allowing it to deduct $1,250 per job annually from state income taxes, up to $6.3 million over five years, as long as workers make at least $28,000 per year and the amount deducted doesn't exceed more than 50% of the state income taxes Visa owes.

Atlanta or Fulton County could also give property tax breaks.

Visa said its Atlanta office will concentrate on technology and client service. The company said some corporate leaders will relocate to the Atlanta office, which will be led by Michelle Gethers-Clark, chief diversity officer and head of corporate responsibility.

People are also reading…

“Atlanta represents an epicenter of financial technology expertise, resilient entrepreneurs, diverse perspectives and a vibrant community culture,” Gethers-Clark said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

Big pressure on Biden, Dems to trim $3.5T federal overhaul

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pressure mounting, President Joe Biden and Democrats in Congress strained Tuesday to trim back his potentially historic $3.5 trillion government overhaul to win support from two key holdout senators ahead of make-or-break deadlines for votes.

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

GOP blocks bill to keep government going; new try ahead

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican senators blocked a bill Monday night to keep the government operating and allow federal borrowing, but Democrats aiming to avert a shutdown pledged to try again — at the same time pressing ahead on President Joe Biden’s big plans to reshape government.

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

EXPLAINER: Medication abortion becomes latest GOP target

Medication abortion accounts for about 40% of all abortions in the U.S. The increasingly common method relies on pills rather than surgery, opening the possibility for abortions to be done in a woman's home rather than a clinic. It's an option that has become important during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a 'strategic failure'

Joint Chiefs chairman calls Afghan war a 'strategic failure'

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top U.S. military officer called the 20-year war in Afghanistan a “strategic failure” and acknowledged to Congress on Tuesday that he had favored keeping several thousand troops in the country to prevent a collapse of the U.S.-supported Kabul government and a rapid takeover by the Taliban.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Afghanistan veterans struggle with withdrawal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News