Visiting Israeli defense chief seeks to reaffirm US support

President Joe Biden “is clear about this administration's support for replenishing this system to support Israel's ability to defend itself in the future," Hood said.

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, touring Israel this week in a show of support after the latest Gaza war, said he expected Israelis to seek up to $1 billion from the U.S. for Iron Dome, including for restocking the system's interception missiles.

The U.S. partnership in Israel's Iron Dome has wide bipartisan support in Congress, as does overall U.S. support for Israel's defense, a tenet of U.S. foreign policy for decades. Last month's war, however — the fiercest Israeli-Palestinian fighting since 2014 — has exposed a rift in Biden's Democratic Party. Progressives and some others demanded a cease-fire by Israel as well as Hamas as Palestinian deaths grew in the crowded Gaza Strip, and Sen. Bernie Sanders, a Vermont independent, said the U.S. should take an “even-handed” approach to ally Israel in its long-running conflict with the Palestinians.

The latest Gaza war started May 10 after Hamas fired rockets toward Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests against Israel’s heavy-handed policing of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a site sacred to Jews and Muslims, and the threatened eviction of dozens of Palestinian families by Jewish settlers.