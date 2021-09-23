 Skip to main content
Voelkel, ex-Johnson aide, to run for lieutenant governor
AP

Voelkel, ex-Johnson aide, to run for lieutenant governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Ben Voelkel, a former aide to Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson, said Thursday he's running for lieutenant governor.

Voelkel was communications director for Johnson, a Republican, from 2017 until earlier this year. He also worked on Johnson's re-election campaign in 2016.

Voelkel, a native of Mukwonago, also worked on Tommy Thompson's 2012 Senate campaign and former Gov. Scott Walker's 2018 re-election campaign.

David Varnam, the mayor of the small Grant County town of Lancaster, earlier announce plans to run for lieutenant governor.

———

(This story has been corrected to show Voelkel no longer on Johnson's staff.)

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

