 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Vos wants 'significantly' more than $3 billion in tax cuts

  • 0
Wisconsin Budget

FILE - Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos talks to the media after Gov. Tony Evers addresses a joint session of the legislature in the Assembly chambers during his State of the State speech at the state Capitol, Feb. 15, 2022, in Madison, Wis. Vos said Friday, Dec. 9, that he wants to cut taxes by “significantly” more than $3.4 billion in the next state budget, while remaining coy about how he wants to address major issues like funding for schools and local governments.

 Andy Manis - freelancer, FR19153 AP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos said Friday he wants to cut taxes by “significantly” more than $3.4 billion in the next state budget, while remaining coy about how he wants to address major issues such as funding for schools and local governments.

Vos, along with Democratic state Rep. Kalan Haywood, discussed how they would like to see the Legislature handle the state's projected $6.6 billion budget surplus during a virtual event Friday hosted by the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum.

Vos and Republicans for months have said they want to cut taxes, with an emphases on further flattening the state's income tax rates. The last state budget, passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Tony Evers, cut taxes by $3.4 billion.

People are also reading…

“I can’t see us doing a lower tax cut than we did last time," Vos said. He called $3.4 billion the “absolutely bare bones bottom" of what Republicans will cut.

“We think it would be significantly higher than that,” he said.

Wisconsin’s income tax rates begin at 3.54% and increase to 7.65%. The top rate applies to single filers earning $280,950 and up; married joint filers making more than $374,600; and married people filing separate returns with taxable income of more than $187,300.

Vos said he wanted to lower taxes for those in the highest bracket, but all taxpayers will see cuts. Haywood said any tax cuts should favor the poor and middle class.

“They all deserve relief,” Vos said. “I don’t think we can just keep focusing on the one bracket, it has to be all brackets.”

Evers will release his budget proposal to the Legislature on Feb. 15. Over the next several months, the Republican-controlled Legislature will rewrite it before sending their two-year spending plan back to Evers likely in June. It will cover state spending from July 1 through June 30, 2025.

The surplus gives Evers and the Legislature a tremendous opportunity to address spending needs, cut taxes or save money. The fight will be over who gets how much.

Local governments are one group in discussion with lawmakers over increasing the money they get from the state, known as shared revenue. Vos said he was the early stages of discussing ideas with groups representing counties, cities, towns and villages.

One possibility they've discussed is using 1% of the state sales tax to replace shared revenue, with the idea that as sales taxes increases so too does funding for local governments, Vos said. Shared revenue for counties and municipalities dropped more than 6% in 2012 and has been flat ever since, leading to increased calls to create a different funding system.

“We are we are nowhere near what that would look like,” Vos said of replacing shared revenue with a portion of the sales tax. “But that broad outline seems to be one that a lot of people are interested in.”

Evers has called for increasing shared revenue by 4% in each of the next two years.

Before giving more funding to Milwaukee, however, Vos said he wanted to see what changes the city is willing to make to save money, like consolidating services or merging its retirement system with the state's.

“Revenue without reform is DOA," Vos said. "We’re not going to just say more revenue is the answer to the problem.”

Vos said he was open to spending more on K-12 public schools, but in the past he has said that most be coupled with expansion of the school choice program.

“We have to see what’s realistic versus what’s possible," he said in reference to school funding.

When asked about Madison exploring the possibility of seeking an Amtrak train connecting the capital city to Milwaukee, Vos said he would oppose any state money going toward the project.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jan. 6 'heroes' honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob

Jan. 6 'heroes' honored for defending Capitol from Trump mob

Top House and Senate leaders have bestowed Congress' highest honor on law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. The Congressional Gold Medals were presented Tuesday in a ceremony in the Capitol Rotunda, which was overrun that day nearly two years ago by supporters of then-President Donald Trump in a brutal and bloody attack. Four medals will be placed at the U.S. Capitol Police headquarters, the Metropolitan Police Department, the Capitol and the Smithsonian Institution. President Joe Biden said a medal will be placed at the Smithsonian “so all visitors can understand what happened that day.”

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

Democratic Sen. Warnock wins Georgia runoff against Walker

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock has defeated Republican challenger Herschel Walker in a runoff election in Georgia. The victory by the state’s first Black senator ensures Democrats an outright majority in the chamber for the rest of President Joe Biden’s current term. That means that Democrats won’t have to negotiate a power-sharing deal with Republicans and that Vice President Kamala Harris won’t be called on as frequently to break tie votes. Warnock told jubilant supporters Tuesday night it was his honor "to utter the four most powerful words ever spoken in a democracy: The people have spoken."

Turkish strikes on US Kurd allies resonate in Ukraine war

Turkish strikes on US Kurd allies resonate in Ukraine war

The Biden administration is toughening its language toward NATO ally Turkey. Officials hope to talk Turkey out of a ground offensive against U.S.-allied Kurdish forces in neighboring Syria. Turkey blames the U.S. and its Kurdish militia ally in Syria for a Nov. 13 bombing.

Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

Trump rebuked for call to suspend Constitution over election

Former President Donald Trump is facing rebuke from both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump, who announced last month that he is running again for president, made the claim over the weekend on his Truth Social media platform. Incoming House Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries on Sunday described Trump’s statement as strange and extreme. GOP Rep. Mike Turner of Ohio said he “vehemently" disagrees and condemns the remarks. Both he and Republican Rep.-elect Mike Lawler of New York say the remarks should be a factor as their party decides who should lead them in 2024.

Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy

Supreme Court weighs 'most important case' on democracy

The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case that could dramatically alter voting in 2024 and beyond. A Republican-led challenge is asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is hearing arguments Wednesday in a case from highly competitive North Carolina, where Republican efforts to draw congressional districts heavily in their favor were blocked by a Democratic majority on the state Supreme Court. The question for the justices is whether the U.S. Constitution’s provision giving state legislatures the power to make the rules about the “times, places and manner” of congressional elections cuts state courts out of the process.

Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights

Justices spar in latest clash of religion and gay rights

The Supreme Court’s conservative majority is sounding sympathetic to a Christian graphic artist who objects to designing wedding websites for gay couples. But in arguments Monday, liberal justices suggested that allowing that discrimination could open the door to broader refusals by businesses to serve Black, Jewish or Islamic customers, interracial couples and many others. The Colorado case is the latest clash of religion and gay rights to land at the high court. A case involving a Colorado baker and a wedding cake for a gay couple ended with a limited decision five years ago and is to return to the court.

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts seeks appointment to US Senate seat

Nebraska Gov. Ricketts seeks appointment to US Senate seat

Nebraska's outgoing governor has announced his intention to seek appointment to the state's U.S. Senate seat being vacated by fellow Republican Ben Sasse, who is leaving Congress to become president of the University of Florida. Pete Ricketts announced Tuesday through a political consultant that he is submitting an application to be appointed to the seat. The appointment will be made by Gov.-elect Jim Pillen, who received Ricketts endorsement and more than $100,000 in contributions from the governor toward his campaign to succeed him. Ricketts could not seek a third term as governor due to term limits.

Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs

Russia rejects $60-a-barrel cap on its oil, warns of cutoffs

Russian authorities have rejected a price cap on the country’s oil set by Ukraine’s Western supporters and are threatening to stop supplying the nations that endorsed it. Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, the United States and the 27-nation European Union agreed Friday to cap what they would pay for Russian oil at $60-per-barrel. The limit is set to take effect Monday, along with an EU embargo on Russian oil shipped by sea. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday that Russia needs to analyze the situation before deciding on a specific response but that it would not accept the price ceiling. Russia’s permanent representative in Vienna warned, "From this year, Europe will live without Russian oil.”

Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line

Iowa caucuses, built on myth, lose place at head of the line

The Iowa caucuses and their outsize importance have largely been an exercise in myth-making. The idea was that candidates could earn a path to the White House by meeting voters in person, and earnest, civic-minded Midwesterners would actually stand for their candidate. As the caucuses have played out, the flaws have become increasingly glaring. First, the state’s Democrats botched the count in 2020, leaving an embarrassing muddle. But there were more. Since 2008, the state’s political makeup has changed dramatically, from a reliable swing state to solidly Republican. And with the Democratic Party increasingly becoming a party of diversity, Iowa’s lack of it left the state without much of a rationale for leading the way.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Climate change threatens food stocks for millions in Madagascar

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News