Vote near on Indiana budget with schools boost, vaping tax

The budget bill directs school districts to submit explanations to the state if they aren’t able to set a minimum teacher pay of $40,000 a year.

Terry Spradlin, executive director of the Indiana School Boards Association, said the funding increase far exceeded his expectations from late last year when he hoped to avoid any education spending reductions amid the coronavirus pandemic recession.

“We’ll give teachers a pay increase, no doubt about it, and it will be substantial and generous,” Spradlin said.

Indiana State Teachers Association President Keith Gambill said "with his budget’s investment, educators now have a light at the end of the tunnel,” Gambill said.

Those groups had opposed expanding the private school voucher program, which could add some 12,000 students, or about one-third, to a projected 48,000 over the next two years, according to a legislative report. The program’s cost could grow by about 50% to $264 million a year.