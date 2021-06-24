Vote set on allowing bets on New Jersey college sports teams

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Voters in the November general election will have the opportunity to decide whether to allow bets on New Jersey college teams, or teams from other states playing games in New Jersey.

The state Legislature on Thursday gave final approval to a measure placing a referendum on the fall ballot.

Current law forbids betting on New Jersey college teams, or teams from out of state who play games here in a tournament.

The measure aims to increase New Jersey's already nation-leading sports betting market by allowing Garden State residents to bet on the state's teams, including Rutgers, Seton Hall, Princeton and others.

When the Rutgers men's basketball team qualified for the NCAA championship tournament this spring, fans were unable to place legal bets on the Scarlet Knights because of the prohibition under current law.

“Events and tournaments such as March Madness are highly anticipated by sports bettors all over the country," Democratic Assembly members Eric Houghtaling and Joann Downey said in a joint statement after the vote. "With a majority vote, we will be able to give the people in New Jersey the opportunity to place wagers on our collegiate teams and continue to enjoy the sporting events in our state.”