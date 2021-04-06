Vote signals support for child sex abuse window in bill form

It was defeated by a vote of 64-137.

“All this is doing is delaying justice to the survivors of this commonwealth who have waited 15-plus years to be able to go into a civil court of law here and learn the truth,” said Rep. Mark Rozzi, D-Berks, a leading advocate of the two-year lawsuit window proposal.

As for the state constitutional amendment, it still needs to be passed by both chambers during the 2023-24 legislative session before going to voters for final approval as a referendum.

The two-track approach — regular legislation and a constitutional amendment — is seen by supporters as a way to provide the lawsuit window sooner through a bill, while the slower constitutional amendment process could provide a sturdier legal foundation against nearly inevitable legal challenges.

Many victims lost the right to sue when they turned 18 or were young adults, depending on Pennsylvania state law at the time.

Early this year, a constitutional amendment had appeared to be on track to probably go before voters in May, but the Department of State failed to advertise it as required, restarting the lengthy process.

The mistake led to the abrupt resignation of Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar. She has described it as an administrative error, and the Wolf administration is investigating.

