 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voter groups: Start Ohio map-making despite Census data lag
0 comments
AP

Voter groups: Start Ohio map-making despite Census data lag

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coalition of voting rights groups in Ohio urged state officials and lawmakers on Monday to get moving now to lay the groundwork for redrawing the state's congressional and legislative districts, despite a delay in the underlying Census data.

Fair Districts Ohio sent a list of recommendations to Gov. Mike DeWine and other members of the state apportionment board, which oversees legislative districts, as well as all 123 members of the Ohio General Assembly, which oversees congressional districts.

Among key suggestions is exploring the possibility of pushing back the 2022 primary from May to June, to give more notice to candidates of new district lines without impeding the general election timeline.

“In 2015 and 2018, Ohio leaders worked with voter advocates to craft new redistricting processes that were overwhelmingly supported by Ohioans across the state,” said Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio. “Now we must work together again to fulfill the promise of those reforms."

Advocates also called for funds to be released for planning and research, the launch of a public website soliciting input about redistricting and appointing members to the Ohio Redistricting Commission. The groups also want public hearings to begin featuring political science, mapping, data, legal and voting rights experts, as well as members of the public.

A federal judge last month dismissed a lawsuit filed by the state of Ohio that tried to get the U.S. Census Bureau to provide data used for drawing congressional and legislative districts ahead of its planned release, which has been pushed back from March 31 to sometime in August or September.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Some Florida residents hesitant to leave amid evacuations

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+9
Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda
National Politics

Blinken ends Trump rights plan promoting conservative agenda

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a sharp rebuke to Trump-era policies, Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday formally scrapped a blueprint championed by his predecessor to limit U.S. promotion of human rights abroad to causes favored by conservatives like religious freedom and property matters while dismissing reproductive and LGBTQ rights.

+2
Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in
National Politics

Some Capitol riot suspects apologize as consequences sink in

  • Updated

PHOENIX (AP) — The helmet-wearing Idaho man photographed dangling by one hand from the Senate’s balcony during the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol turned himself in six days later. While buckled in the vehicle delivering him to the Boise jail, Josiah Colt made a video apologizing and expressing shame for storming the building.

+2
Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir
Entertainment

Hunter Biden details lifelong addiction struggle in memoir

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter details his lifelong struggle with alcoholism and drug abuse in a new memoir, writing that “in the last five years alone, my two-decades-long marriage has dissolved, guns have been put in my face, and at one point I dropped clean off the grid, living in $59-a-night Super 8 motels off I-95 while scaring my family even more than myself.”

+3
AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers
National Politics

AP Interview: EPA head removes Trump-era science advisers

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — In a move he said would help restore “scientific integrity,” the new head of the Environmental Protection Agency is removing dozens of scientists and other experts from key advisory boards named under President Donald Trump, saying they were overly friendly to industry.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News