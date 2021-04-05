Voter groups: Start Ohio map-making despite Census data lag

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A coalition of voting rights groups in Ohio urged state officials and lawmakers on Monday to get moving now to lay the groundwork for redrawing the state's congressional and legislative districts, despite a delay in the underlying Census data.

Fair Districts Ohio sent a list of recommendations to Gov. Mike DeWine and other members of the state apportionment board, which oversees legislative districts, as well as all 123 members of the Ohio General Assembly, which oversees congressional districts.

Among key suggestions is exploring the possibility of pushing back the 2022 primary from May to June, to give more notice to candidates of new district lines without impeding the general election timeline.

“In 2015 and 2018, Ohio leaders worked with voter advocates to craft new redistricting processes that were overwhelmingly supported by Ohioans across the state,” said Jen Miller, executive director of the League of Women Voters of Ohio. “Now we must work together again to fulfill the promise of those reforms."