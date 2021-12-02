 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Voter rights groups sue over Ohio GOP's congressional map

  • 0
Voter rights groups sue over Ohio GOP's congressional map

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, file photo, Republican Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, foreground, speaks to state Sen. Vernon Sykes, seated, the co-chair of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, as other members of the panel prepare for a meeting on at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio’s newly drawn legislative district maps were hit Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, with the second lawsuit in two days that alleges Republican gerrymandering that violated the state constitution.

 Julie Carr Smyth

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Lawsuits are accumulating against Ohio's new congressional map, just as they did for GOP-drawn maps of new legislative districts, as voting and civil-rights groups allege partisan gerrymandering against the state's ruling Republicans.

The latest suit comes from the Ohio arms of the League of Women Voters and the A. Philip Randolph Institute on behalf of a group of voters. The groups' lawyers told the Ohio Supreme Court in a filing Tuesday that “it is indisputable” that the 15-district map of U.S. House districts “'unduly' favors the Republican Party.”

By their calculations, the map includes 10 safe Republican districts, two safe Democratic districts and three “arguably competitive” districts that actually favor Republicans. That's 67% of seats, despite only 54% of Ohio voters leaning toward the GOP, the lawsuit said.

Republicans have called the map constitutional, fair and competitive.

It's the second lawsuit filed against the map since it sprinted through the Ohio Statehouse last month, passing without Democratic support and going on to be signed days later by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine. Because it lacked support from Democrats, the map will hold for just four years, rather than the typical 10.

People are also reading…

The National Democratic Redistricting Committee's legal arm filed its own constitutional challenge Nov. 22. That litigation contends the map leans 12-3 in favor of Republicans, though the GOP describes it as 6-2, with the remaining seven districts being competitive.

Both suits target DeWine and the other members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission, rather than the Legislature. Voters empowered the commission with a potentially pivotal role in approving Ohio’s legislative and congressional district maps.

But it missed its deadline for approving a congressional map without taking a vote, giving the opportunity back to the Legislature approve it and send it on to DeWine.

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear arguments on the legislative maps on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

Celebrity surgeon Dr. Oz running for Senate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Dr. Mehmet Oz, the celebrity heart surgeon best known as the host of TV’s "Dr. Oz Show" after rocketing to fame on Oprah Winfrey's show, announced Tuesday that he is running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat as a Republican.

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

Fauci fires back at Cruz over COVID claims about Chinese lab

WASHINGTON (AP) — Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious diseases expert, blasted Sen. Ted Cruz for suggesting that Fauci be investigated for statements he made about COVID-19 and said the criticism by the Texas Republican was an attack on science.

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

Omar seeks action over House colleague's remarks on Muslims

DENVER (AP) — Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota called Friday for House leaders to take “appropriate action" against Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebert for using anti-Muslim language in describing a recent encounter she had with Omar at the U.S. Capitol.

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

New variant cause for concern, not panic, Biden tells US

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden called the new coronavirus variant omicron a cause for concern but “not a cause for panic" Monday and said he was not considering any widespread U.S. lockdown. He urged Americans anew to get fully vaccinated, including booster shots, and return to face masks indoors in public settings to slow any spread.

Inside the 'big wave' of misinformation targeted at Latinos

Inside the 'big wave' of misinformation targeted at Latinos

WASHINGTON (AP) — Before last year's presidential election, Facebook ads targeting Latino voters described Joe Biden as a communist. During his inauguration, another conspiracy theory spread online and on Spanish-language radio warning that a brooch worn by Lady Gaga signaled Biden was working with shadowy, leftist figures abroad.

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch this train covered in Christmas lights wind through UK village

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News