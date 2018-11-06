ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Polls in Alaska will open at 7 a.m. Tuesday.
Voters across the nation's largest state will then have 13 hours to cast their ballots in the mid-term elections.
Among the high-profile races are those for governor and U.S. House.
Alaska is expected to have a new governor as the incumbent, Gov Bill Walker, dropped his re-election bid last month. The major candidates remaining are Democrat Mark Begich and Republican Mike Dunleavy.
In the U.S. House race, Republican Rep. Don Young has been in office for 45 years and wants to be re-elected. Standing in his way is political newcomer Alyse Galvin, an independent who won the Democratic primary.
The polls close at 8 p.m. The first results won't be released until 9 p.m. or so.