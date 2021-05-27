Voters to decide in 2022 whether to allow early voting

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The state Senate on Thursday passed a resolution that will allow the voters to decide whether to end Connecticut’s long-standing, tight restrictions on when they're allowed to vote by absentee ballot.

Under the legislation, which passed on a 26-9 vote, the question: "Shall the Constitution of the State be amended to permit the General Assembly to provide for early voting?” will appear on the 2022 Election Day ballot.

The resolution previously cleared the House of Representatives.

“I want Connecticut to be a beacon of light in our country where, right now, too many other state legislatures in America are making it harder and harder for their constituents to vote," said Sen. Mae Flexer, D-Killingly, in a statement. "Our residents right here in Connecticut should be empowered to decide whether or not they want to have early voting. And that’s what this resolution does.”

Republicans have criticized the measure as being too broad.

Secretary of the State Denise Merrill said 44 states currently allow universal access to absentee ballots.