Voters to weigh in on Pa. government pandemic power struggle

“They clearly wrote it in a way for it to fail,” Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman, R-Centre, said in February, arguing the state's disaster emergency has gone on too long. “Look, even a benevolent dictator is still a dictator. And when you have unilateral control, one individual, that’s what you have.”

It’s unclear how much of Wolf's authority would be curtailed by passage of the amendments. Wolf’s aides argue that much of the administration's authority to impose social-distancing restrictions and shut down buildings or business activity comes from the Disease Prevention and Control Act, not the disaster declarations.

But Republican leaders say that without a disaster declaration, Wolf may not be able to enforce Disease Prevention and Control Act measures, and that regulations that have been waived under Wolf's direction would return.

"An emergency declaration is meant to give the executive branch the power to triage a crisis, not a vehicle for the governor to enact, amend and suspend laws and regulations for an excessive period of time," said Senate GOP caucus spokesperson Erica Clayton Wright.