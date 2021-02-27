Voting bills flood Georgia legislature as GOP seeks limits

The bill was heard in the Senate Ethics Committee on Thursday and is expected to see changes before coming back up in committee on Monday.

Senate Minority Leader Gloria Butler, a Democrat from Stone Mountain, questioned why voters should need to get permission to vote absentee.

“They have the right to vote. The method — it's obviously part of our responsibility to lay that out,” Dugan said in response, adding that a surge in absentee ballots created difficulties for county election offices during the last election cycle.

Doing away with no-excuse absentee voting faced pushback even from some Republicans on the committee. State Sen. Brian Strickland, a Republican from McDonough, signaled that he would push to have the limits on who can vote absentee removed from the bill.

A slew of individual proposals have also been introduced and in some cases are moving forward.