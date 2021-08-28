Voting-rights group starts contest for Indiana redistricting

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A coalition of voting-rights groups is sponsoring a contest for Indiana residents to draw new maps for congressional and legislative election districts across the state.

The group All IN For Democracy said the contest is aimed at finding “fair” proposed election maps to present to state legislators before they vote in late September on the once-a-decade redistricting based on population shifts from the U.S. census.

Voting-rights activists have complained the Republican-dominated Legislature isn’t involving the public enough in the redistricting work and that partisan gerrymandering has helped Indiana Republicans gain outsized power in state government.