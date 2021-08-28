 Skip to main content
Voting-rights group starts contest for Indiana redistricting
AP

Voting-rights group starts contest for Indiana redistricting

  • Updated
Voting-rights group starts contest for Indiana redistricting

People listen to speakers during the Redistricting Reform Rally Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021 at the Indiana Statehouse in Indianapolis.

 Kelly Wilkinson

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A coalition of voting-rights groups is sponsoring a contest for Indiana residents to draw new maps for congressional and legislative election districts across the state.

The group All IN For Democracy said the contest is aimed at finding “fair” proposed election maps to present to state legislators before they vote in late September on the once-a-decade redistricting based on population shifts from the U.S. census.

Voting-rights activists have complained the Republican-dominated Legislature isn’t involving the public enough in the redistricting work and that partisan gerrymandering has helped Indiana Republicans gain outsized power in state government.

The organization is providing an online site where residents can compile maps based on the 2020 census data. Proposals submitted by Sept. 13 will be judged, with the winning map for Indiana’s nine congressional district getting $1,000, with $2,000 for the best districts for the 50 Indiana Senate seats and $3,000 for the fairest map of the 100 Indiana House districts.

The group said its judging will be based on how well the maps keep communities of interest together, maintain whole cities and counties in the same district and maximize the number of politically competitive districts.

