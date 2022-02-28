 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Voting rights groups oppose 3rd try at Ohio Statehouse maps

  • Updated
  • 0
Redistricting-Ohio

FILE - In this July 13, 2021 file photo, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine promotes a new entrance ramp onto I-70 in Columbus, Ohio. A political stalemate over Ohio’s new legislative maps has plunged the state into confusion. As members of a new map-drawing commission defended themselves against potential contempt charges for failing to meet the latest court order requiring them to stop gerrymandering, top leaders were urging lawmakers to delay the May 3 primary. The bipartisan Ohio Redistricting Commission planned to meet again Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 and Thursday.

 Andrew Welsh Huggins - staff, AP

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Voting rights and Democratic groups in Ohio filed objections Monday to a third set of Ohio Statehouse maps.

The lines for Ohio House and Ohio Senate districts were approved Thursday by Republicans on the Ohio Redistricting Commission. The panel acted a week late after its members hit an impasse and were ordered to appear in person at what would have been an extraordinary contempt-of-court faceoff with justices of the Ohio Supreme Court.

The court continued the hearing Friday and prepared to hear another round of argument on why the maps fail to comply with new redistricting rules approved by Ohio voters. It invalidated the first two sets of maps as unconstitutionally gerrymandered to unduly favor Republicans, who drew the maps.

People are also reading…

The unwavering Republican line that has been approving map after map began to falter last week, with Republican Auditor Keith Faber voting no, along with commission Democrats, and expressing concerns over the latest lines' constitutionality.

The panel rejected a Democrat-drawn set of maps that the minority party argued would have met all constitutional requirements.

Petitioners in the case include the ACLU of Ohio, League of Women Voters of Ohio, Common Cause, CAIR-Ohio and the National Democratic Redistricting Committee led by former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder. As part of the three separate lawsuits on the matter, they also have submitted maps they contend would be constitutional.

Ohio voters have given the high court original and exclusive jurisdiction over commission-passed maps, while, in an as-yet-never-litigated conundrum, also having precluded the court from forcing a map to be used that did not receive commission approval.

This story has been corrected to reflect that the latest map was approved by Republicans, not along party lines.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

Putin puts nuclear forces on high alert, escalating tensions

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — President Vladimir Putin dramatically escalated East-West tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert Sunday, while Ukraine's embattled leader agreed to talks with Moscow as Putin's troops and tanks drove deeper into the country, closing in around the capital.

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

Russia-Ukraine: What to know as Russia attacks Ukraine

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Russia launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine that opened with air and missile strikes on Ukrainian military facilities before troops and tanks rolled across the borders from the north, east and south.

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

Russia hits Ukraine fuel supplies, airfields in new attacks

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia unleashed a wave of attacks on Ukraine targeting airfields and fuel facilities in what appeared to be the next phase of an invasion that has been slowed by fierce resistance. The U.S. and EU responded with weapons and ammunition for the outnumbered Ukrainians and powerful sanctions intended to further isolate Moscow.

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

West unleashes SWIFT bans, more crushing penalties on Russia

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States and European nations agreed Saturday to impose the most potentially crippling financial penalties yet on Russia over its unrelenting invasion of Ukraine, going after the central bank reserves that underpin the Russian economy and severing some Russian banks from a vital global financial network.

Watch Now: Related Video

Pacific Northwest facing flood, wind and avalanche threat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News