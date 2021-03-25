Voting rights, hate crimes on Senate's 'big, bold' agenda

Democrats have discussed lowering that 60-vote threshold to get the legislation passed and some are pushing for such filibuster rules changes to happen now. It would take 51 votes in the Senate to change the rules. While Schumer reiterated Thursday that “everything is on the table,” such a decision is likely months away.

If Republicans won’t work with Democrats, Schumer said, “our caucus will come together, and we will discuss the best way to produce that big, bold action.”

A first test of the filibuster is likely to come with the massive voting rights bill, which is a top priority for Biden and Democrats in Congress.

Democrats see it as a forceful response to voting rights restrictions advancing in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country. It could shape election outcomes for years to come, striking down hurdles to voting, requiring more disclosure from political donors and bolstering election security and ethics laws.

Republicans are strongly opposed to the voting rights bill, arguing that it would tilt elections toward Democrats and take control of elections away from the states.