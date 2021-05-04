Voting starts in New Mexico's special congressional election

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A special congressional election is underway for an Albuquerque-based seat dominated by Democrats since 2009, with the start of early absentee voting on Tuesday coinciding with the campaign's first scheduled television debate.

Four candidates are vying with names on the ballot for the First Congressional District post to succeed Deb Haaland after her departure from Congress to lead the Department of the Interior. Election Day is June 1.

Rep. Melanie Stansbury, a Democrat, and Republican state Sen. Mark Moores are at the forefront of the contest with major party backing, pursued by a Libertarian contender and an experienced political independent. Two write-in candidates are registered.

Stansbury is a public policy consultant for environmental and philanthropic groups and ousted an incumbent Republican from the Statehouse in 2018 amid a wave of successful campaigns by progressive New Mexico female legislative candidates.

Moores is the socially conservative co-owner of a medical diagnostics company and former football lineman for the University of New Mexico. He's been a vocal critic of the state's aggressive pandemic restrictions while accepting federal relief for his business.