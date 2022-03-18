 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voting underway in East Timor presidential elections

DILI, East Timor (AP) — Nearly a million of people in East Timor voted for president Saturday in an election that will test the young nation’s stability amid a protracted political crisis and economic uncertainty.

People started lining up to cast their ballots as polling booths opened at 7 a.m. in Dili, the capital, and elsewhere across the country.

Incumbent Francisco “Lu Olo” Guterres, 67, a former guerilla leader from the Revolutionary Front for an Independent East Timor party, known by its local acronym Fretilin, is running against 15 other candidates, including four women.

Surveys showed Guterres and former President Jose Ramos-Horta, whose popularity owes much to their history as fighters in East Timor’s struggle for independence from Indonesia, are among the front-runners, with Ramos-Horta in the lead.

Ramos-Horta, 72, a Nobel Peace Prize laureate, announced he would run again in January, a decade after his first term ended. He is backed by the National Congress of the Reconstruction of East Timor, known as CNRT, a party led by former Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao, an ex- resistance leader who remains influential.

More than 835,000 of the country’s 1.3 million people are registered to vote, with the winner to take the oath of office Sunday to mark the 20th anniversary of East Timor’s independence from Indonesia, which had invaded the former Portuguese colony in 1975.

If none of the candidates secures more than 50% of the votes in the first round, a runoff between the two top vote-getters is scheduled for April 19.

East Timorese voted overwhelmingly in a U.N.-supervised referendum in 1999 to end 24 years of brutal Indonesian occupation. Indonesia’s military and pro-Indonesian militias responded to the independence referendum with scorched-earth attacks that devastated the East Timorese half of the island.

The young nation has had a rocky infancy, with a moribund economy reliant on a dwindling offshore oil revenues and bitter factional politics that has occasionally erupted into violence.

In the last four years, continuing tensions between the two largest parties, Fretilin and CNRT, led to the resignation of Prime Minister Taur Matan Ruak in February 2020 after repeatedly failing to pass a budget.

Ruak agreed to stay on until a new government is formed and to oversee the battle against the coronavirus pandemic with a $250 million war chest. His government has operated without an annual budget and has relied on monthly injections from its sovereign fund savings, called the Petroleum Fund.

Guterres refused to swear in almost all Cabinet nominees in 2018, so the government is made up of ministers from two smaller parties and several portfolios remain vacant.

CNRT has accused Guterres and Fretilin of acting unconstitutionally and illegally seizing the post of speaker of parliament.

Fretilin said that Horta is incompetent to be the president, accusing him of causing a crisis as prime minister in 2006 when dozens were killed as political rivalries turned into open conflict on the streets of Dili.

A clash between Fretilin and CNRT supporters also broke out in 2018, leaving more than a dozen injured and cars torched.

Campaigning, which was punctuated by parties trading political accusations, ended on Wednesday without major incident.

Joaquim Fonseca, a political analyst from Yayasan Hak, East Timor’s largest human rights group, said there is an absence of commitment during the campaign of the front runners: “a political dialogue with the actual substance of the formation of government where compromises are needed as neither Fretilin nor CNRT, can by themselves win an outright majority of votes.”

“This remains a challenge for both of the candidates,” said Fonseca, who is East Timor’s former Ambassador for the United Kingdom. “At this point, there is no absolute certainty that either of the candidates will bring the desired changes,” he said.

The Southeast Asia nation still faces grim poverty with many people lacking clean water and sanitation. Unemployment is high while many rural communities confront hunger.

The U.N. estimates nearly half the population lives below the extreme poverty line of $1.90 a day and half the children under the age of 5 suffer physical and mental stunting as a result of malnutrition.

