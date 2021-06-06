VP Harris' plane forced to return due to technical problem

Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as she leaves Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 6, 2021, en route to Guatemala City.
Vice President Kamala Harris deplanes Air Force Two after a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 6, 2021, as she was en route to Guatemala City.
A soldier stands guard after Vice President Kamala Harris deplaned Air Force Two when a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 6, 2021, as she was en route to Guatemala City.
Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted by United States Air Force Lt. Col. Neil Senkowski as she deplanes Air Force Two after a technical issue forced the aircraft to return and land at Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 6, 2021, as she was en route to Guatemala City.
Vice President Kamala Harris boards Air Force Two as United States Air Force Lt. Col. Neil Senkowski walks behind her, as she leaves Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 6, 2021, en route to Guatemala City.
A technical issue that involved "no major safety concerns" forced US Vice President Kamala Harris' plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.
Vice President Kamala Harris, center, makes a double thumbs up sign toward members of the media after exiting Air Force Two after a technical issue required the plane to return to Andrews Air Force Base, Md., Sunday, June 6, 2021, after it had already started begun flying to Guatemala City.
Vice President Kamala Harris is greeted as she exits Air Force Two on arrival in Guatemala City, Sunday, June 6, 2021, at Guatemalan Air Force Central Command.
By ALEXANDRA JAFFE
Associated Press
JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (AP) — A technical problem that involved “no immediate safety issue" forced Vice President Kamala Harris' plane to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 30 minutes after she had left Sunday on a trip to Guatemala and Mexico.
Air Force Two landed safely and she gave a thumbs-up when she got off.
“I’m good, I’m good. We all said a little prayer, but we’re good,” she said.
The vice president departed in another plane about an hour and a half later.
Her spokesperson, Symone Sanders, told reporters traveling with Harris that shortly after takeoff the crew of the original aircraft noticed that the landing gear was not storing as it should, which could have led to further mechanical issues.
“While there as no immediate safety issue, out of an abundance of caution they returned to JBA where they have all the parts and mechanics they need to fix the issue,” she said.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.