VP Harris sits at counter where Greensboro Four made history

Vice President Kamala Harris took a detour while visiting North Carolina on Monday to sit at the same lunch counter where four Black college students known as the Greensboro Four conducted a peaceful sit-in 61 years ago that became defining moment in the civil rights movement.

Harris, who was in North Carolina to plug President Joe Biden's $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan, made the unscheduled visit to the International Civil Rights Center & Museum in Greensboro. The museum contains the “whites only” Woolworth's counter where students Franklin McCain, Joseph McNeil, Jibreel Khazan (formerly Ezell Blair Jr.) and David Richmond staged their historic sit-in on Feb. 1, 1960.

Harris, the first female Black vice president, took a moment to sit at a section of the original Woolworth’s counter.

The Greensboro Four were refused service and declined to give up their seats even as the store manager and police urged them to move on.