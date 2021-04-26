 Skip to main content
VP Harris to chair new White House task force on workers
AP

VP Harris to chair new White House task force on workers

VP Harris to chair new White House task force on workers

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the IBEW Training Center in Concord, N.H., Friday, April 23, 2021.

 Jacquelyn Martin

WASHINGTON (AP) — Vice President Kamala Harris will chair a new White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment, the Biden administration announced Monday.

The task force, which will be vice-chaired by Labor Secretary Marty Walsh, will “be dedicated to mobilizing the federal government’s policies, programs, and practices to empower workers to organize and successfully bargain with their employers,” according to the White House.

The task force is the latest addition to Harris' growing portfolio, which includes leadership of the administration's response to the increase of migrants, many of them children, at the southern border.

The creation of the task force comes soon after President Joe Biden, who has long supported and aligned himself with labor unions, lent his backing to an ultimately failed effort for workers to unionize at a Amazon warehouse in Alabama. More than 20 Cabinet members and heads of other federal agencies will take a whole-of-government approach to empower workers, the White House said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

