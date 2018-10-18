TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence headlined a campaign rally for Republican Kevin Stitt as they worked to keep the Oklahoma governor's office in GOP hands.
In an address to Stitt supporters at the Mabee Center at Oral Roberts University, Pence said Stitt is cut from the mold of President Donald Trump — a businessman with no political experience.
Pence recounted the record of Republicans sent by Oklahoma voters to Washington and spoke of the importance of a Republican succeeding Gov. Mary Fallin. The Republican, who has served two terms as governor, is term-limited from seeking re-election.
Stitt, who's a mortgage company owner, faces a Democratic challenge from Attorney General Drew Edmonson.