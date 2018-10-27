Try 1 month for 99¢

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence plans a campaign stop in Ohio on behalf of two GOP candidates in tight elections.

The Ohio Republican Party says Pence will attend a get out of the vote rally Wednesday in Mansfield on behalf of Republican Mike DeWine, running for governor, and incumbent U.S. Rep. Troy Balderson, who represents a central Ohio district.

DeWine, the state attorney general, is facing Democrat Richard Cordray, a former attorney general and state treasurer. The race is considered a toss-up.

Balderson is in a rematch with Democrat Danny O'Connor, the Franklin County recorder. Balderson narrowly defeated O'Connor in a special election in August in what was long a solidly red seat.

Pence also campaigned for Balderson in July ahead of the special election.

