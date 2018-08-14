Subscribe for 33¢ / day

By The Associated Press

Here is a list of winners of races in Vermont.

U.S. Senate

Bernie Sanders (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 1

Peter Welch (i), Dem

U.S. House - District 1

Brooke Paige, GOP

U.S. House - District 1

Cris Ericson, Ind

Governor

Christine Hallquist, Dem

Governor

Phil Scott (i), GOP

Governor

Cris Ericson, Ind

Governor

Stephen Marx, Oth

Lieutenant Governor

David Zuckerman (i), Dem

Lieutenant Governor

Don Turner, GOP

Treasurer

Beth Pearce (i), Dem

Treasurer

Brooke Paige, GOP

Secretary of State

Jim Condos (i), Dem

Secretary of State

Brooke Paige, GOP

Auditor

Doug Hoffer (i), Dem

Auditor

Brooke Paige, GOP

Attorney General

T.J. Donovan (i), Dem

Attorney General

Brooke Paige, GOP

State Senate - Addison

Christopher Bray (i), Dem

Ruth Hardy, Dem

State Senate - Addison

Peter Briggs, GOP

State Senate - Bennington

Brian Campion (i), Dem

Dick Sears (i), Dem

State Senate - Caledonia

Jane Kitchel (i), Dem

State Senate - Caledonia

Joe Benning (i), GOP

State Senate - Chittenden

Tim Ashe (i), Dem

Phil Baruth (i), Dem

Debbie Ingram (i), Dem

Ginny Lyons (i), Dem

Christopher Pearson (i), Dem

Michael Sirotkin (i), Dem

State Senate - Chittenden

Alex Farrell, GOP

Dana Maxfield, GOP

State Senate - Essex-Orleans

John Rodgers (i), Dem

Robert Starr (i), Dem

State Senate - Franklin

Pam McCarthy, Dem

Dustin Tanner, Dem

State Senate - Franklin

Randy Brock (i), GOP

Corey Parent, GOP

State Senate - Grand Isle

Dick Mazza (i), Dem

State Senate - Lamoille

Richard Westman (i), GOP

State Senate - Orange

Mark MacDonald (i), Dem

State Senate - Orange

Bill Huff, GOP

State Senate - Rutland

Brian Collamore (i), GOP

James McNeil, GOP

State Senate - Washington

Ann Cummings (i), Dem

Andrew Perchlik, Dem

Anthony Pollina (i), Dem

State Senate - Washington

Ken Alger, GOP

Chris Bradley, GOP

Dwayne Tucker, GOP

State Senate - Windham

Becca Balint (i), Dem

Jeanette White (i), Dem

State Senate - Windsor

Alison Clarkson (i), Dem

Dick McCormack (i), Dem

Alice Nitka (i), Dem

State Senate - Windsor

Randy Gray, GOP

Wayne Townsend, GOP

Jack Williams, GOP

State House - Addison-1

Robin Scheu (i), Dem

Amy Sheldon (i), Dem

State House - Addison-2

Peter Conlon (i), Dem

State House - Addison-3

Matt Birong, Dem

Diane Lanpher (i), Dem

State House - Addison-4

Mari Cordes, Dem

Caleb Elder, Dem

State House - Addison-4

Fred Baser (i), GOP

Valerie Mullin, GOP

State House - Addison-5

Harvey Smith (i), GOP

State House - Addison-Rutland

Barbara Wilson, Dem

State House - Bennington-1

Nelson Brownell, Dem

State House - Bennington-2-1

Chris Bates, Dem

Timothy Corcoran (i), Dem

State House - Bennington-2-1

Kevin Hoyt, GOP

State House - Bennington-2-2

Kiah Morris (i), Dem

State House - Bennington-2-2

Mary Morrissey (i), GOP

State House - Bennington-3

David Durfee, Dem

State House - Bennington 4

Cynthia Browning (i), Dem

Kathleen James, Dem

State House - Bennington 4

Brian Keefe (i), GOP

State House - Bennington-Rutland

Linda Joy Sullivan (i), Dem

State House - Caledonia-1

Marcia Martel (i), GOP

State House - Caledonia-2

Chip Troiano (i), Dem

State House - Caledonia-2

Lawrence Hamel, GOP

State House - Caledonia-3

Scott Campbell, Dem

Jane Pompeo, Dem

State House - Caledonia-3

Scott Beck (i), GOP

Brendan Hughes, GOP

State House - Caledonia-4

Dennis LaBounty, Dem

State House - Caledonia-4

Marty Feltus (i), GOP

Patrick Seymour, GOP

State House - Caledonia-Washington

Kitty Toll (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-1

Marcia Gardner (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-1

Terry Moultroup, GOP

State House - Chittenden-2

Terry Macaig (i), Dem

Jim McCullough (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-2

Joy Limoge, GOP

State House - Chittenden-3

Trevor Squirrell (i), Dem

George Till (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-4-1

Mike Yantachka (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-4-2

Bill Lippert (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-4-2

Sarah Toscano, GOP

State House - Chittenden-5-1

Kate Webb (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-5-2

Jessica Brumsted (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-6-1

Robert Hooper, Dem

Carol Ode (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-6-1

Kurt Wright (i), GOP

State House - Chittenden-6-2

Jean O'Sullivan (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-6-3

Jill Krowinski (i), Dem

Curt McCormack (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-6-4

Brian Cina (i), Dem

Selene Colburn (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-6-5

Johannah Donovan (i), Dem

Mary Sullivan (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-6-6

Barbara Rachelson (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-6-7

Clem Bissonnette (i), Dem

Diana Gonzalez (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-7-1

Martin LaLonde (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-7-2

Ann Pugh (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-7-3

John Killacky, Dem

State House - Chittenden-7-4

Maida Townsend (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-8-1

Marybeth Redmond, Dem

Tanya Vyhovsky, Dem

State House - Chittenden-8-1

Linda Myers (i), GOP

State House - Chittenden-8-2

Dylan Giambatista (i), Dem

Lori Houghton (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-8-2

John Brennan, GOP

State House - Chittenden-8-3

Robert Bancroft (i), GOP

State House - Chittenden-9-1

Seth Chase, Dem

Curt Taylor (i), Dem

State House - Chittenden-9-1

Deserae Morin, GOP

Clark Sweeney, GOP

State House - Chittenden-9-2

Sarita Austin, Dem

Herb Downing, Dem

State House - Chittenden-9-2

Patrick Brennan (i), GOP

John Nagle, GOP

State House - Chittenden-10

Todd Buik, Dem

State House - Chittenden-10

Christopher Mattos (i), GOP

John Palasik, GOP

State House - Essex-Caledonia

Connie Quimby (i), GOP

State House - Essex-Caledonia-Orleans

Martha Allen, Dem

State House - Essex-Caledonia-Orleans

Paul Lefebvre (i), GOP

State House - Franklin-1

Edward Simon, Dem

State House - Franklin-1

Carl Rosenquist (i), GOP

State House - Franklin-2

Mary Beerworth, GOP

State House - Franklin-3-1

Kate Larose, Dem

Mike McCarthy, Dem

State House - Franklin-3-1

James Fitzgerald, GOP

Casey Toof, GOP

State House - Franklin-3-2

Lynn Dickinson (i), GOP

State House - Franklin-4

Marianna Gamache (i), GOP

Brian Savage (i), GOP

State House - Franklin-5

Charen Fegard, Dem

Daniel Nadeau, Dem

State House - Franklin-5

Joshua Aldrich, GOP

Shane Rhodes, GOP

State House - Franklin-6

Kelly Cummings, Dem

State House - Franklin-6

James Gregoire, GOP

State House - Franklin-7

Cindy Weed (i), Dem

State House - Franklin-7

Felisha Leffler, GOP

State House - Grand Isle-Chittenden

Mitzi Johnson (i), Dem

Ben Joseph (i), Dem

State House - Grand Isle-Chittenden

Leland Morgan, GOP

Michael Morgan, GOP

State House - Lamoille-1

Heidi Scheuermann (i), GOP

State House - Lamoille-2

Matthew Hill (i), Dem

Daniel Noyes (i), Dem

State House - Lamoille-3

Lucy Rogers, Dem

State House - Lamoille-3

Zachary Mayo, GOP

State House - Lamoille-Washington

Avram Patt, Dem

David Yacovone (i), Dem

State House - Lamoille-Washington

Gary Nolan (i), GOP

State House - Orange-1

Susan Davis, Dem

Carl Demrow, Dem

State House - Orange-1

Christopher Covey, GOP

Rodney Graham (i), GOP

State House - Orange-2

Sarah Copeland-Hanzas (i), Dem

State House - Orange-Caledonia

Chip Conquest (i), Dem

State House - Orange-Caledonia

Joe Parsons, GOP

State House - Orange-Washington-Addison

Jay Hooper (i), Dem

Larry Satcowitz, Dem

State House - Orange-Washington-Addison

Daniel Brown, GOP

Stephen Webster, GOP

State House - Orleans-1

Lynn Batchelor (i), GOP

Brian Smith (i), GOP

State House - Orleans-2

Michael Marcotte (i), GOP

Woodman Page, GOP

State House - Orleans-Caledonia

Danielle Sukkaew, Dem

Sam Young (i), Dem

State House - Orleans-Caledonia

Frank Huard, GOP

Vicki Strong (i), GOP

State House - Orleans-Lamoille

Mark Higley (i), GOP

State House - Rutland-1

Patricia McCoy (i), GOP

State House - Rutland-2

Ken Fredette, Dem

Dave Potter (i), Dem

State House - Rutland-2

Tom Burditt (i), GOP

State House - Rutland-3

Bill Canfield (i), GOP

Bob Helm (i), GOP

State House - Rutland-4

Thomas Terenzini (i), GOP

State House - Rutland-5-1

Heather Juliussen-Stevenson, Dem

State House - Rutland-5-1

Peter Fagan (i), GOP

State House - Rutland-5-2

Larry Cupoli (i), GOP

State House - Rutland-5-3

Mary Howard (i), Dem

State House - Rutland-5-4

William Notte, Dem

State House - Rutland-5-4

Jacqueline Fleck, GOP

State House - Rutland-6

Tim Guiles, Dem

Stephanie Jerome, Dem

State House - Rutland-6

Seth Hopkins, GOP

Charles Shaw (i), GOP

State House - Rutland-Bennington

Robin Chesnut-Tangerman (i), Dem

State House - Rutland-Bennington

Edgar Cleveland, GOP

State House - Rutland-Windsor-1

Gina Ottoboni, Dem

State House - Rutland-Windsor-1

James Harrison (i), GOP

State House - Rutland-Windsor-2

Logan Nicoll, Dem

State House - Washington-1

Jeremy Hansen, Dem

Denise MacMartin, Dem

State House - Washington-1

Anne Donahue (i), GOP

Kenneth Goslant, GOP

State House - Washington-2

Rob LaClair (i), GOP

Francis McFaun (i), GOP

State House - Washington-3

Peter Anthony, Dem

Tommy Walz (i), Dem

State House - Washington-3

John Steinman, GOP

State House - Washington-4

Mary Hooper (i), Dem

Warren Kitzmiller (i), Dem

State House - Washington-4

Glennie Sewell, Prg

State House - Washington 5

Kimberly Jessup (i), Dem

State House - Washington-6

Janet Ancel (i), Dem

State House - Washington-7

Kari Dolan, Dem

Maxine Grad (i), Dem

State House - Washington-Chittenden

Thomas Stevens (i), Dem

Theresa Wood (i), Dem

State House - Windham-1

Sara Coffey, Dem

State House - Windham-2-1

Emilie Kornheiser, Dem

State House - Windham-2-2

Mollie Burke (i), Dem

State House - Windham-2-3

Tristan Toleno (i), Dem

State House - Windham-3

Carolyn Partridge (i), Dem

Matthew Trieber (i), Dem

State House - Windham-5

Emily Long (i), Dem

State House - Windham-6

John Gannon (i), Dem

State House - Windsor-1

John Bartholomew (i), Dem

Zachariah Ralph, Dem

State House - Windsor-1

Wesley Raney, GOP

State House - Windsor-2

Annmarie Christensen (i), Dem

State House - Windsor-3-1

Thomas Bock (i), Dem

State House - Windsor-3-2

Alice Emmons (i), Dem

Robert Forguites (i), Dem

State House - Windsor-3-2

Elizabeth Gray, GOP

State House - Windsor-4-1

Randall Szott, Dem

State House - Windsor-4-2

Kevin Christie (i), Dem

Rebecca White, Dem

State House - Windsor 5

Charlie Kimbell (i), Dem

State House - Windsor-Orange 1

John O'Brien, Dem

State House - Windsor-Orange 1

David Ainsworth (i), GOP

State House - Windsor-Orange-2

Tim Briglin (i), Dem

Jim Masland (i), Dem

State House - Windsor-Rutland

Sandy Haas (i), Dem

