08-15-18 00:31,,
By The Associated Press
Here is a list of winners of races in Vermont.
U.S. Senate
Bernie Sanders (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 1
Peter Welch (i), Dem
U.S. House - District 1
Brooke Paige, GOP
U.S. House - District 1
Cris Ericson, Ind
Governor
Christine Hallquist, Dem
Governor
Phil Scott (i), GOP
Governor
Cris Ericson, Ind
Governor
Stephen Marx, Oth
Lieutenant Governor
David Zuckerman (i), Dem
Lieutenant Governor
Don Turner, GOP
Treasurer
Beth Pearce (i), Dem
Treasurer
Brooke Paige, GOP
Secretary of State
Jim Condos (i), Dem
Secretary of State
Brooke Paige, GOP
Auditor
Doug Hoffer (i), Dem
Auditor
Brooke Paige, GOP
Attorney General
T.J. Donovan (i), Dem
Attorney General
Brooke Paige, GOP
State Senate - Addison
Christopher Bray (i), Dem
Ruth Hardy, Dem
State Senate - Addison
Peter Briggs, GOP
State Senate - Bennington
Brian Campion (i), Dem
Dick Sears (i), Dem
State Senate - Caledonia
Jane Kitchel (i), Dem
State Senate - Caledonia
Joe Benning (i), GOP
State Senate - Chittenden
Tim Ashe (i), Dem
Phil Baruth (i), Dem
Debbie Ingram (i), Dem
Ginny Lyons (i), Dem
Christopher Pearson (i), Dem
Michael Sirotkin (i), Dem
State Senate - Chittenden
Alex Farrell, GOP
Dana Maxfield, GOP
State Senate - Essex-Orleans
John Rodgers (i), Dem
Robert Starr (i), Dem
State Senate - Franklin
Pam McCarthy, Dem
Dustin Tanner, Dem
State Senate - Franklin
Randy Brock (i), GOP
Corey Parent, GOP
State Senate - Grand Isle
Dick Mazza (i), Dem
State Senate - Lamoille
Richard Westman (i), GOP
State Senate - Orange
Mark MacDonald (i), Dem
State Senate - Orange
Bill Huff, GOP
State Senate - Rutland
Brian Collamore (i), GOP
James McNeil, GOP
State Senate - Washington
Ann Cummings (i), Dem
Andrew Perchlik, Dem
Anthony Pollina (i), Dem
State Senate - Washington
Ken Alger, GOP
Chris Bradley, GOP
Dwayne Tucker, GOP
State Senate - Windham
Becca Balint (i), Dem
Jeanette White (i), Dem
State Senate - Windsor
Alison Clarkson (i), Dem
Dick McCormack (i), Dem
Alice Nitka (i), Dem
State Senate - Windsor
Randy Gray, GOP
Wayne Townsend, GOP
Jack Williams, GOP
State House - Addison-1
Robin Scheu (i), Dem
Amy Sheldon (i), Dem
State House - Addison-2
Peter Conlon (i), Dem
State House - Addison-3
Matt Birong, Dem
Diane Lanpher (i), Dem
State House - Addison-4
Mari Cordes, Dem
Caleb Elder, Dem
State House - Addison-4
Fred Baser (i), GOP
Valerie Mullin, GOP
State House - Addison-5
Harvey Smith (i), GOP
State House - Addison-Rutland
Barbara Wilson, Dem
State House - Bennington-1
Nelson Brownell, Dem
State House - Bennington-2-1
Chris Bates, Dem
Timothy Corcoran (i), Dem
State House - Bennington-2-1
Kevin Hoyt, GOP
State House - Bennington-2-2
Kiah Morris (i), Dem
State House - Bennington-2-2
Mary Morrissey (i), GOP
State House - Bennington-3
David Durfee, Dem
State House - Bennington 4
Cynthia Browning (i), Dem
Kathleen James, Dem
State House - Bennington 4
Brian Keefe (i), GOP
State House - Bennington-Rutland
Linda Joy Sullivan (i), Dem
State House - Caledonia-1
Marcia Martel (i), GOP
State House - Caledonia-2
Chip Troiano (i), Dem
State House - Caledonia-2
Lawrence Hamel, GOP
State House - Caledonia-3
Scott Campbell, Dem
Jane Pompeo, Dem
State House - Caledonia-3
Scott Beck (i), GOP
Brendan Hughes, GOP
State House - Caledonia-4
Dennis LaBounty, Dem
State House - Caledonia-4
Marty Feltus (i), GOP
Patrick Seymour, GOP
State House - Caledonia-Washington
Kitty Toll (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-1
Marcia Gardner (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-1
Terry Moultroup, GOP
State House - Chittenden-2
Terry Macaig (i), Dem
Jim McCullough (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-2
Joy Limoge, GOP
State House - Chittenden-3
Trevor Squirrell (i), Dem
George Till (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-4-1
Mike Yantachka (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-4-2
Bill Lippert (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-4-2
Sarah Toscano, GOP
State House - Chittenden-5-1
Kate Webb (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-5-2
Jessica Brumsted (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-6-1
Robert Hooper, Dem
Carol Ode (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-6-1
Kurt Wright (i), GOP
State House - Chittenden-6-2
Jean O'Sullivan (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-6-3
Jill Krowinski (i), Dem
Curt McCormack (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-6-4
Brian Cina (i), Dem
Selene Colburn (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-6-5
Johannah Donovan (i), Dem
Mary Sullivan (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-6-6
Barbara Rachelson (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-6-7
Clem Bissonnette (i), Dem
Diana Gonzalez (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-7-1
Martin LaLonde (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-7-2
Ann Pugh (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-7-3
John Killacky, Dem
State House - Chittenden-7-4
Maida Townsend (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-8-1
Marybeth Redmond, Dem
Tanya Vyhovsky, Dem
State House - Chittenden-8-1
Linda Myers (i), GOP
State House - Chittenden-8-2
Dylan Giambatista (i), Dem
Lori Houghton (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-8-2
John Brennan, GOP
State House - Chittenden-8-3
Robert Bancroft (i), GOP
State House - Chittenden-9-1
Seth Chase, Dem
Curt Taylor (i), Dem
State House - Chittenden-9-1
Deserae Morin, GOP
Clark Sweeney, GOP
State House - Chittenden-9-2
Sarita Austin, Dem
Herb Downing, Dem
State House - Chittenden-9-2
Patrick Brennan (i), GOP
John Nagle, GOP
State House - Chittenden-10
Todd Buik, Dem
State House - Chittenden-10
Christopher Mattos (i), GOP
John Palasik, GOP
State House - Essex-Caledonia
Connie Quimby (i), GOP
State House - Essex-Caledonia-Orleans
Martha Allen, Dem
State House - Essex-Caledonia-Orleans
Paul Lefebvre (i), GOP
State House - Franklin-1
Edward Simon, Dem
State House - Franklin-1
Carl Rosenquist (i), GOP
State House - Franklin-2
Mary Beerworth, GOP
State House - Franklin-3-1
Kate Larose, Dem
Mike McCarthy, Dem
State House - Franklin-3-1
James Fitzgerald, GOP
Casey Toof, GOP
State House - Franklin-3-2
Lynn Dickinson (i), GOP
State House - Franklin-4
Marianna Gamache (i), GOP
Brian Savage (i), GOP
State House - Franklin-5
Charen Fegard, Dem
Daniel Nadeau, Dem
State House - Franklin-5
Joshua Aldrich, GOP
Shane Rhodes, GOP
State House - Franklin-6
Kelly Cummings, Dem
State House - Franklin-6
James Gregoire, GOP
State House - Franklin-7
Cindy Weed (i), Dem
State House - Franklin-7
Felisha Leffler, GOP
State House - Grand Isle-Chittenden
Mitzi Johnson (i), Dem
Ben Joseph (i), Dem
State House - Grand Isle-Chittenden
Leland Morgan, GOP
Michael Morgan, GOP
State House - Lamoille-1
Heidi Scheuermann (i), GOP
State House - Lamoille-2
Matthew Hill (i), Dem
Daniel Noyes (i), Dem
State House - Lamoille-3
Lucy Rogers, Dem
State House - Lamoille-3
Zachary Mayo, GOP
State House - Lamoille-Washington
Avram Patt, Dem
David Yacovone (i), Dem
State House - Lamoille-Washington
Gary Nolan (i), GOP
State House - Orange-1
Susan Davis, Dem
Carl Demrow, Dem
State House - Orange-1
Christopher Covey, GOP
Rodney Graham (i), GOP
State House - Orange-2
Sarah Copeland-Hanzas (i), Dem
State House - Orange-Caledonia
Chip Conquest (i), Dem
State House - Orange-Caledonia
Joe Parsons, GOP
State House - Orange-Washington-Addison
Jay Hooper (i), Dem
Larry Satcowitz, Dem
State House - Orange-Washington-Addison
Daniel Brown, GOP
Stephen Webster, GOP
State House - Orleans-1
Lynn Batchelor (i), GOP
Brian Smith (i), GOP
State House - Orleans-2
Michael Marcotte (i), GOP
Woodman Page, GOP
State House - Orleans-Caledonia
Danielle Sukkaew, Dem
Sam Young (i), Dem
State House - Orleans-Caledonia
Frank Huard, GOP
Vicki Strong (i), GOP
State House - Orleans-Lamoille
Mark Higley (i), GOP
State House - Rutland-1
Patricia McCoy (i), GOP
State House - Rutland-2
Ken Fredette, Dem
Dave Potter (i), Dem
State House - Rutland-2
Tom Burditt (i), GOP
State House - Rutland-3
Bill Canfield (i), GOP
Bob Helm (i), GOP
State House - Rutland-4
Thomas Terenzini (i), GOP
State House - Rutland-5-1
Heather Juliussen-Stevenson, Dem
State House - Rutland-5-1
Peter Fagan (i), GOP
State House - Rutland-5-2
Larry Cupoli (i), GOP
State House - Rutland-5-3
Mary Howard (i), Dem
State House - Rutland-5-4
William Notte, Dem
State House - Rutland-5-4
Jacqueline Fleck, GOP
State House - Rutland-6
Tim Guiles, Dem
Stephanie Jerome, Dem
State House - Rutland-6
Seth Hopkins, GOP
Charles Shaw (i), GOP
State House - Rutland-Bennington
Robin Chesnut-Tangerman (i), Dem
State House - Rutland-Bennington
Edgar Cleveland, GOP
State House - Rutland-Windsor-1
Gina Ottoboni, Dem
State House - Rutland-Windsor-1
James Harrison (i), GOP
State House - Rutland-Windsor-2
Logan Nicoll, Dem
State House - Washington-1
Jeremy Hansen, Dem
Denise MacMartin, Dem
State House - Washington-1
Anne Donahue (i), GOP
Kenneth Goslant, GOP
State House - Washington-2
Rob LaClair (i), GOP
Francis McFaun (i), GOP
State House - Washington-3
Peter Anthony, Dem
Tommy Walz (i), Dem
State House - Washington-3
John Steinman, GOP
State House - Washington-4
Mary Hooper (i), Dem
Warren Kitzmiller (i), Dem
State House - Washington-4
Glennie Sewell, Prg
State House - Washington 5
Kimberly Jessup (i), Dem
State House - Washington-6
Janet Ancel (i), Dem
State House - Washington-7
Kari Dolan, Dem
Maxine Grad (i), Dem
State House - Washington-Chittenden
Thomas Stevens (i), Dem
Theresa Wood (i), Dem
State House - Windham-1
Sara Coffey, Dem
State House - Windham-2-1
Emilie Kornheiser, Dem
State House - Windham-2-2
Mollie Burke (i), Dem
State House - Windham-2-3
Tristan Toleno (i), Dem
State House - Windham-3
Carolyn Partridge (i), Dem
Matthew Trieber (i), Dem
State House - Windham-5
Emily Long (i), Dem
State House - Windham-6
John Gannon (i), Dem
State House - Windsor-1
John Bartholomew (i), Dem
Zachariah Ralph, Dem
State House - Windsor-1
Wesley Raney, GOP
State House - Windsor-2
Annmarie Christensen (i), Dem
State House - Windsor-3-1
Thomas Bock (i), Dem
State House - Windsor-3-2
Alice Emmons (i), Dem
Robert Forguites (i), Dem
State House - Windsor-3-2
Elizabeth Gray, GOP
State House - Windsor-4-1
Randall Szott, Dem
State House - Windsor-4-2
Kevin Christie (i), Dem
Rebecca White, Dem
State House - Windsor 5
Charlie Kimbell (i), Dem
State House - Windsor-Orange 1
John O'Brien, Dem
State House - Windsor-Orange 1
David Ainsworth (i), GOP
State House - Windsor-Orange-2
Tim Briglin (i), Dem
Jim Masland (i), Dem
State House - Windsor-Rutland
Sandy Haas (i), Dem