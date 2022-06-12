 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Vulnerable Dems run against Washington — and their party

  • Updated
  • 0

NEW YORK (AP) — Just like endangered Democrats in other states, Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto is running against Washington.

The Nevada Democrat, nearing the end of her first six-year term, ignores the fact that her party controls both chambers of Congress and the White House as she explains the rationale for her candidacy.

“I'm running for reelection because you deserve a senator who will cut through the gridlock and dysfunction in Washington and deliver real results for your family,” Cortez Masto says on her campaign website. “I'll work with anyone — Democrats, Republicans and independents — to help Nevada's families succeed.”

Cortez Masto, who will easily win her party's nomination for another term on Tuesday, is far from alone.

Many of the nation's most vulnerable Democrats are actively trying to distance themselves from Washington — and their party. Responding to deep frustration from voters who will decide their fate in November, Democratic candidates in swing states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Nevada and New Hampshire are railing against the institutions their party has managed for the last 16 months.

People are also reading…

It is a strategy born of necessity given the political climate Democrats are facing in 2022: President Joe Biden remains deeply unpopular and an overwhelming majority of U.S. adults believe the country is moving in the wrong direction. The Democrats who control Congress have failed to deliver on core campaign promises, and perhaps most concerning, the cost of basic goods like groceries and gasoline is soaring under their watch. The nationwide average price for a gallon of gasoline topped $5 for the first time ever over the weekend.

Privately, Democrats concede they're trying to strike a delicate balance. Some of the gridlock on Capitol Hill is the result of division in their own ranks.

Two Democratic senators — Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — have opposed key elements of Biden's agenda. At a Democratic fundraiser in California last week, Biden acknowledged as much, telling donors he needed “two more senators” to essentially overcome that resistance.

More fundamentally, Republicans are doing everything they can to undermine the Democrats' plans — on policy and politics. Senate Republicans have blocked Democratic legislation to address concerns about the economy, health care, climate change, gun violence and voting rights at almost every turn. The GOP is also devoting tremendous resources to undercutting the Democrats' political messaging.

Five months before Election Day, the Senate Republican campaign arm, backed by allied outside groups, has begun to unleash a nationwide advertising campaign attacking Democrats in key states. The barrage of ads is coming months before the GOP typically releases its initial major wave of television advertising.

Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., who leads the National Republican Senatorial Committee, said his organization began spending early “to make sure voters know that Senate Democrats have supported Joe Biden and his inflation-inducing, gas price-raising, border crisis-creating agenda almost 100% of the time.”

Between the beginning of May through the end of this week, spending reports obtained by The Associated Press reveal that the NRSC and the allied nonprofit One Nation has spent nearly $3.7 million combined on TV ads to weaken Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly; another $3.3 million against Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock; $1.5 million against Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, the Democratic Senate nominee; $958,000 against New Hampshire Sen. Maggie Hassan; and $5.6 million to shape the Senate contest Wisconsin, which won't pick its Democratic nominee until Aug. 9.

The Republican groups have yet to run any attack ads against Cortez Masto, but they have placed television reserves exceeding $4.9 million to run through the end of August.

Wisconsin has emerged as a top target months before Democrats decide which candidate to run against two-term incumbent Republican Sen. Ron Johnson.

In an interview, Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes, a leading Democrat in the race, described the Democratic-controlled Senate as an “out-of-touch millionaire's club." He insisted he was not running against his party, although he had nothing positive to say about Biden when asked to assess the Democratic president's job performance.

“I’ll be honest, voters are frustrated by a lack of action from people on both sides of the aisle. I agree with them. I’m frustrated, too,” Barnes said. “In order to change Washington, we have to change the people we send there.”

It's much the same in Pennsylvania, where Fetterman released the opening ads of his general election campaign last week just days after securing his party's nomination.

“The big guy is running for Senate to take on Washington,” the narrator in one of the new ads says of Fetterman, who is 6 feet and 9 inches tall. Fetterman's message is even sharper in the other TV spot: "Washington, D.C., attacked towns like this for years," the narrator says. “We need help. They just talk.”

And while it may be somewhat simple for candidates like Fetterman and Barnes, who have never served in Congress, to run against Washington, incumbent Democrats in Arizona, Georgia, Nevada and New Hampshire may have a more difficult task.

In New Hampshire, Hassan is asking voters to send her back to Washington, where she has served for almost six years. She's expected to face a challenging general election, even as Republicans struggle to rally behind a top-tier challenger.

In recent weeks, Hassan has condemned the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan and its policies on the U.S.-Mexico border. And in one of her campaign's first TV ads, Hassan said she was challenging fellow Democrats in Congress to do more to lower the price of gas.

“I’m taking on members of my own party to push a gas tax holiday and I’m pushing Joe Biden to release more of our oil reserves," Hassan said in one ad titled “Relief.”

Democratic strategists suggest that most of the party's leading candidates have personal brands years in the making that would allow them to overcome concerns about their party's leadership in Washington. Indeed, Cortez Masto is a former Nevada attorney general and Hassan is a former New Hampshire governor.

“The Democratic Senate candidates who are up this cycle really have their own identities, their own record of work in their states," said David Bergstein, spokesman for the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. "And that’s why they have a deep wellspring of support and popularity in their states that extend beyond the national party brand.”

To separate themselves from their national party brand, Democrats in key states hope to keep the focus on hyper local issues instead of making the November election a referendum on the party that controls Washington. History suggests it will be a difficult task.

Cortez Masto is focused on what she's accomplished for the people of Nevada instead of Washington dysfunction, said campaign spokesperson Josh Marcus-Blank.

“Sen. Cortez Masto took on the chaos of the pandemic in Nevada, delivering the federal support needed to bring the 30% unemployment rate down to pre-pandemic levels, and now she’s leading the fight to take on the Big Oil companies squeezing Nevadans," he said. "Her opponent is basing his entire campaign on Trump’s Big Lie and has made millions at a firm representing those same companies, which is a contrast we welcome.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

District attorney confirms investigation into governor's ad

Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor says he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater confirmed Thursday he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the ad violates state law. The 30-second spot titled “Track Record” touts Stitt’s appointment of Attorney General John O’Connor, who is prominently featured in the second half of the ad. State law prohibits a candidate from knowingly making or accepting a contribution of more than $2,900 to another candidate committee. Concerns about the ad were first reported by the nonprofit journalism organization Oklahoma Watch. Stitt’s campaign says it will pause airing the ad.

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

Few laughs, tough questions as Biden chats with Kimmel

There weren’t a lot of laughs when President Joe Biden bantered with Jimmy Kimmel during his first in-person appearance on a talk show since taking office. The host of ABC’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” expressed frustration about intractable problems in Washington, and advised the president, “I think you need to start yelling at people.” Biden insisted he’s “never been more optimistic." Kimmel interjected: “Why are you so optimistic? It makes no sense!” Biden said he's pinning his hopes on young people, calling them the “best educated, least prejudiced, most giving generation in American history.” The show was taped Wednesday in Los Angeles.

Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 'war scene' in her testimony

Capitol officer recounts Jan. 6 'war scene' in her testimony

The first public hearing by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection included raw testimony from Capitol Police Officer Caroline Edwards. She told lawmakers what she experienced was “carnage” and “chaos" as she fought the mob. Edwards described how the rioters hit her with a bike rack, causing her to fall and black out. Other members of the Capitol Police force were in the audience Thursday for her testimony. There were moments in her testimony that brought one of them to tears. The police officers had fought for hours as a violent mob of pro-Trump rioters, some armed with pipes, bats and bear spray, charged into the Capitol.

Tackling migration, Harris backs investment in Latin America

Tackling migration, Harris backs investment in Latin America

Vice President Kamala Harris says the Biden administration's work to attract investment to Central America has generated $3.2 billion in private-sector commitments. The effort is intended to reduce migration toward the United States by creating more economic opportunity in countries plagued by poverty and violence. Harris made the announcement at this week’s Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, which brings together countries from across the hemisphere. As vice president, Harris is responsible for tackling migration issues, although progress has been slow. Harris has made just two trips to Latin America since taking office last year.

Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas

Biden seeks unity, finds discord at Summit of the Americas

President Joe Biden tried to present a unifying vision for the Western Hemisphere on Thursday but the Summit of the Americas quickly spilled into open discord. It was a sign of how difficult it is to bring North and South America together around shared goals on migration, the economy and climate. Biden told the summit the Western Hemisphere could be “the most prosperous, most peaceful, secure region in the world.” But quick on the heels of Biden's remarks, he heard objections from the leaders of Belize and Argentina to the U.S. decision to exclude from the summit several countries with authoritarian leaders.

Maryland lawmakers: Cutting tax won't fix high gas prices

Top Maryland lawmakers say cutting a scheduled gas-tax increase of about 6 cents this summer won't solve the problem of high gas prices. House Speaker Adrienne Jones and Senate President Bill Ferguson said in a joint statement Wednesday that eliminating the inflation adjustment on gas would result in a loss of more than $200 million in funding to ensure the safety of roads and bridges. Ferguson and Jones say the state cannot have a reliable transportation network that regularly experiences failing conditions due to insufficient funding and deferred maintenance. The gas tax is set to rise from 36.1 cents to 42.7 cents a gallon on July 1.

4th grade Uvalde survivor: 'I don't want it to happen again'

4th grade Uvalde survivor: 'I don't want it to happen again'

An 11-year-old girl who survived the mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, has told members of Congress how she covered herself in her dead classmate’s blood and played dead to avoid being shot. Miah Cerrillo, a fourth-grader at Robb Elementary School, told lawmakers in a prerecorded video Wednesday that she watched a teacher get shot in the head before looking for a place to hide. Using the deceased teacher's phone, she called 911 and pleaded for help. Her testimony to a House Oversight Committee was the second day of testimony from families of the victims and survivors of mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde.

China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

China has defended its military pilots, saying they acted properly and were protecting its sovereignty, following recent complaints by Canada and Australia that Chinese planes engaged in risky maneuvers with their aircraft over the Pacific. A Defense Ministry spokesperson says China “swiftly took reasonable, forceful and professional measures in response to Canada’s provocative acts and unfriendly and unprofessional operations.” Last week, the Canadian military accused Chinese planes of not following international safety norms on several occasions and putting a Canadian crew at risk. Separately, Australia said a Chinese fighter jet's maneuvers were a dangerous act of aggression against an Australian air force plane that was conducting aerial surveillance in the South China Sea.

March for Our Lives returns with a renewed gun control push

March for Our Lives returns with a renewed gun control push

Angered by the unrelenting toll from gun violence, tens of thousands of people are expected at rallies this weekend in the nation’s capital and around the United States demanding that Congress pass meaningful changes to gun laws. The second March For Our Lives rally will take place Saturday in front of the Washington Monument. It's a successor to the 2018 march organized by student protestors after the mass shooting at a high school in Parkland, Florida. Now with recent shootings from Uvalde, Texas, to Buffalo, New York, bringing gun control back into the national conversation, organizers of this weekend’s events say the time is right to renew their push for a national overhaul.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Brown family music

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News