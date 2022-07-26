 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
W.Va. abortion ban advances without rape, incest exceptions

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — As West Virginia's Republican supermajority continued advancing a sweeping abortion ban bill Tuesday, Democrats failed for the second time in two days to garner enough support to add exceptions for rape and incest victims.

During an hourslong meeting Tuesday, House Judiciary Committee Republicans overwhelmingly rejected Democrat's amendment for a rape and incest exception, sending the abortion ban to the full House of Delegates. A similar proposal failed Monday in the House Health and Human Resources Committee.

“Men perpetrating such horrific acts makes me unsettled at times,” said Republican Del. Pat McGeehan, who noted he has a daughter. He voted against the exception. “It’s very disturbing and these are contentious questions we have to deal with. However, when we confront such evil, we cannot participate in evil itself.”

McGeehan said by creating exceptions, even for rape and incest, lawmakers would be sending the message that “the value of life is not unconditional.”

“An innocent life is still an innocent life, regardless of the evil act,” he said. “We have to have moral absolutism. The real question here is: Is it ever just to punish an innocent person for a crime committed by someone else? My answer is absolutely not.”

The House, comprised of 78 Republicans and 22 Democrats, is next scheduled to meet Wednesday after a public hearing on the abortion bill.

Lawmakers were called by Gov. Jim Justice into a special session starting Monday to consider reducing the state’s income tax. Just as lawmakers were gaveling in, Justice abruptly added the state abortion law to the agenda. The session commenced a week after a Charleston judge barred West Virginia from enforcing an abortion ban law dating to the 19th century, ruling the law is unenforceable because it has been superseded by a slew of conflicting modern laws regulating abortion.

In his Monday announcement, Justice asked legislators to “clarify and modernize” the state abortion laws.

Similar to the 1800s-era ban, Republicans’ new proposal for West Virginia abortion law bars abortion in almost all cases and makes performing the procedure a felony. Physicians who provide abortions could face three to 10 years in prison.

The bill provides exceptions for an ectopic pregnancy, a “nonmedically viable fetus” or a medical emergency.

Also during Tuesday's committee meeting, Democrats sharply rejected one GOP lawmaker’s proposal for a rape and incest exception that would have permitted abortion up to six weeks gestation and required the assault to be reported to law enforcement.

They said the time frame was too short to be able to help most victims, who are experiencing trauma and may not be able to report to law enforcement. Some victims are children, and confiding in adults might not be safe. In addition, many people don't even find out they're pregnant until after six weeks, they said.

“It may be well-intended, but I think this is a slap in the face,” Democratic Del. Joey Garcia of Marion County said.

Republican Del. Steve Westfall of Jackson County said he limited his proposal to six weeks because he believes life begins when a fetus develops a heartbeat. He said he understood how the narrow timeframe might prohibit victims from getting abortions, but that he wanted to make a compromise because he didn't think Democrats' broader amendment would pass.

“I think unlimited time is too long, but I’d like to see rape and incest get in there," he said. “If it was my daughter, which I have four of them, I would hope that ... she could be able to have an abortion within the first six weeks, if she wanted to."

Westfall said he doesn’t support abortion, but would want his daughter to have a choice if she were a victim of assault.

“That would be up to her, not to me,” he said.

Movement on the abortion bill came as work slowed on Justice’s proposal to reduce the state income tax rate by 10%. The bill was scheduled for a second reading Wednesday in the House of Delegates. If it passes, it would move to the state Senate.

Senate President Craig Blair prefers a cut in the state personal property tax. But the state constitution allows only the addressing of legislation specifically mentioned in the governor’s special session proclamation, so the Senate can’t address those taxes this week.

“What’s happening in the Senate is not right,” Justice said during a news conference Tuesday. “You can’t turn back and blame me on this one.”

A 10% reduction is the maximum cut allowed while remaining in compliance with funding stipulations in the American Rescue Plan Act, he said. Justice said the proposal would be retroactive to Jan. 1 and would put $254 million back into residents’ pockets when they file their 2022 taxes.

The governor’s pitch is the third attempt to cut personal state income taxes in the past year.

—-

Associated Press writer John Raby contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

