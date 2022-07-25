 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

W.Va. gov calls on lawmakers to 'modernize' abortion law

  • Updated
  • 0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Gov. Jim Justice on Monday abruptly added state abortion law to the agenda for a special session of the West Virginia Legislature he called to focus on his plan to reduce the state's income tax.

The Republican governor announced last week that he was calling legislators to Charleston on Monday to weigh his plan for a 10% tax reduction. He made no mention of abortion in that announcement, though he has hinted in recent days that it might be the subject of a special session as well. The Senate had already gaveled in for the day and the House was preparing to start work when Justice announced abortion was being added to their agenda.

In his announcement, Justice asked legislators to “clarify and modernize” the state abortion laws in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling last month ending constitutional protection for abortion.

People are also reading…

“From the moment the Supreme Court announced their decision in Dobbs, I said that I would not hesitate to call a Special Session once I heard from our Legislative leaders that they had done their due diligence and were ready to act,” Justice said in a statement. “As I have said many times, I very proudly stand for life and I believe that every human life is a miracle worth protecting.”

West Virginia has a state law on the books dating back to the 1800s making performing or obtaining an abortion a felony, punishable by up to a decade in prison. It provides an exception for cases in which a pregnant person’s life is at risk.

A week ago, a Charleston judge blocked enforcement of the state’s 150-year-old abortion ban, saying the recent laws enacted by the state legislature “hopelessly conflict with the criminal abortion ban” and that it would be “inequitable” to allow conflicting laws to remain on the books.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey has appealed the ruling to the state Supreme Court.

Lawyers for the Women’s Health Center — the state’s only abortion clinic — had successfully argued that the old law is void because it has not been enforced in more than 50 years and has been superseded by a slew of modern laws regulating abortion that acknowledge a woman’s right to the procedure. One example is West Virginia’s 2015 law, which allows abortions until 20 weeks.

The Women’s Health Center of West Virginia had suspended abortion services June 24, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Staffers canceled dozens of abortion appointments, fearing they or their patients could be prosecuted under the old statute.

The clinic's Executive Director Katie Quiñonez said following the judge's ruling, the clinic was scheduling patients for abortions as early as this week.

Democrats lamented that the governor’s late-minute proclamation was done without a bill prepared for them to look at.

“Well, here it is! Another call to Special Session is about Abortion! How cowardly of leadership!” tweeted Delegate Danielle Walker, a Monongalia County Democrat. “We will continue to March and raise our voices! My Body! My Damn Choice is the war cry from many! Make the calls, send emails, and show up! Enough is Enough!”

In Justice's announcement of a special session last week, he touted his tax reduction plan, saying his proposal contains no increases on any other state taxes, and that personal tax brackets would remain the same. He said West Virginians at every income level would see their taxes drop.

The state of West Virginia ended the last fiscal year with a record $1.3 billion surplus.

A 10% reduction is the maximum cut allowed while remaining in compliance with funding stipulations in the American Rescue Plan Act, he said. Justice said the proposal would be retroactive to Jan. 1 and would put $254 million back into residents’ pockets when they file their 2022 taxes.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

Democrats push for 1st semi-automatic gun ban in 20 years

A ban on certain semi-automatic weapons is moving forward in the House. Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee have begun considering legislation to ban some assault-type weapons. If the measure passes, it would be the most far-reaching response yet to this summer’s mass shootings. But passage is far from assured. Some moderate Democrats are wary of voting on sweeping gun controls before the November elections. And the bill seems to have little chance of becoming law due to opposition in the Senate. The push for a ban on assault-type weapons comes nearly two decades after Congress allowed similar restrictions to lapse.

Jan. 6 takeaways: White House in chaos, unmovable Trump

Jan. 6 takeaways: White House in chaos, unmovable Trump

The House Jan. 6 committee has closed out its set of summer hearings with its most detailed focus yet on the investigation’s main target: former President Donald Trump. The panel on Thursday examined Trump’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, as hundreds of his supporters broke into the U.S. Capitol, going through the deadly afternoon in minute-by-minute fashion to show how long it took the former president to call off the rioters. The panel focused on 187 minutes that day, between Trump’s call for his supporters to march to the Capitol and when he told them to go home.

Senators propose changes to electors law after Capitol riot

Senators propose changes to electors law after Capitol riot

A bipartisan group of senators has reached agreement on proposed changes to the Electoral Count Act. That's the post-Civil War-era law for certifying presidential elections. The law came under intense scrutiny after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and Donald Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election. The changes proposed Wednesday are twofold: One would update the law to clarify the way states submit electors and the vice president tallies the votes in Congress. The other would bolster security for state and local election officials who have endured harassment.

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

Myanmar executes ex-lawmaker, 3 other political prisoners

Myanmar has carried out its first executions in nearly 50 years, hanging a former lawmaker, a democracy activist and two other political prisoners who had been accused of a targeted killing after the country’s military takeover last year. The executions announced Monday were carried out despite worldwide pleas for clemency for the four men. State media said the four planned, directed and organized terrorist killings. Opposition figures and rights activists say their convictions were politically motivated and condemned the executions. Myanmar has rejected criticism of the executions. The wife of one of the prisoners urged the world to hold Myanmar's military leadership accountable.

Airstrikes kill more Ukrainians despite grain export deal

Airstrikes kill more Ukrainians despite grain export deal

Ukraine’s emergencies agency says three bodies were recovered from a school hit by a Russian airstrike in the country's east. The casualties in the city of Kramatorsk followed attacks elsewhere in Ukraine, including a Russian attack that killed three people Thursday in the nation's second-largest city, Kharkiv. In the most significant agreement involving the warring parties so far, Russian and Ukrainian officials on Friday signed deals with the U.N. and Turkey to avert a global food crisis by clearing the way for the shipment of millions of tons of Ukrainian grain and Russian exports of grain and fertilizer across the Black Sea.

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

Biden announces modest climate actions; pledges more to come

President Joe Biden has announced modest new steps to combat climate change and promised more robust action to come, saying, “This is an emergency and I will look at it that way.” The president stopped short Wednesday of issuing a formal declaration of a climate emergency. Democrats and environmental groups have been seeking such a declaration after an influential Democratic senator quashed hopes for sweeping legislation to address global warming. Biden he hinted such a step could be coming. During a speech at a former coal-powered plan in Massachusetts, Biden said he would use his executive powers to turn concern about a climate emergency into “formal, official government actions.”

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

Trump-backed Cox wins Md. governor primary over Hogan's pick

A far-right Maryland legislator endorsed by former President Donald Trump has won the Republican primary for governor. Dan Cox defeated a moderate rival backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan. Cox will face the winner of the Democratic primary in the November general election. A bestselling author backed by Oprah Winfrey, Wes Moore, had an early lead Tuesday night, with the focus starting to turn to mail ballots that won’t be counted until later in the week. Despite being a win for Trump, Cox’s victory over former Hogan Cabinet member Kelly Schulz could be a blow to Republican chances to hold on to the seat in November.

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Jan. 6: Trump spurned aides' pleas to call off Capitol mob

Despite desperate pleas from aides, allies, members of Congress and even his family, Donald Trump refused on Jan. 6 to call off the mob attack at the Capitol. Instead the defeated president told supporters in a video address they were “very special” as he finally sent them home at day's end. One aide said at Thursday night's hearing of the Jan. 6 House committee that Trump poured “gasoline on the fire” of the attack  rather than calling off the mob laying siege. They said Trump was well aware of the deadly attack after sending his supporters to fight for his lost presidency.

Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

Trump, Pence campaign for rivals in Ariz. governor's race

Former President Donald Trump and his estranged vice president, Mike Pence, are campaigning Friday in Arizona for rival candidates for governor. Trump and Pence both talked up the successes of their administration and hammered President Joe Biden, but neither directly addressed the growing rift between them. The split-screen moment marks a more confrontational phase in their relationship as they both consider running for president in 2024. And their dueling events serve to underscore the divide between the party establishment and Trump’s “Make America Great Again” movement.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wildfires prompt evacuations in California as millions in U.S. under heat warnings

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News