 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
W.Va. high court: Governor was right in appointing lawmaker
0 Comments
AP

W.Va. high court: Governor was right in appointing lawmaker

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia Supreme Court said Republican Gov. Jim Justice acted within his right when he appointed a lawmaker to fill a vacancy in the House of Delegates.

The high court said in a filing this month that Justice had not erred in naming Republican Del. Joshua Booth to the 19th delegate district in Wayne County.

GOP officials from the county unsuccessfully sued to block the appointment after they alleged Justice intervened to pick Booth over the recommendations of local Republicans.

The seat was formerly held by Derrick Evans, who resigned after being charged with illegally entering the U.S. Capitol in the Jan. 6 riot with a mob of Donald Trump supporters.

The court, which had already rejected the challenge to the appointment in February, explained in a new filing that Republicans from the district did not follow the right process in nominating candidates for the seat.

The nominations had to be made by the GOP organization of the 19th district, which extends beyond Wayne County. Instead, it was the county GOP that sent a letter to the governor with three nominees.

“There is no statutory authorization for such a group to have a role in filling a vacancy for a public office,” the court said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 15

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+15
After G-7, Biden says he's reestablishing US credibility
National Politics

After G-7, Biden says he's reestablishing US credibility

  • Updated

NEWQUAY, England (AP) — President Joe Biden on Sunday said the United States had restored its presence on the world stage as he used his first overseas trip since taking office to connect with a new generation of leaders from some of the world’s most powerful countries and more closely unite allies on addressing the coronavirus pandemic and China’s trade and labor practices.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News