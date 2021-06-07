W.Va. lawmakers approve using federal aid, spending on roads

Sen. Randy Smith (R-Tucker) said he is “fed up” with the governor's decisions and “wasteful spending." Justice announced a vaccine lottery that will include prizes ranging from hunting rifles to $1 million. The first prizes are set to be announced June 20, which also marks West Virginia’s birthday and the day the mask mandate ends.

“I don't believe we should be using money to bribe people to get something that should be their own personal choice,” Smith said, adding that “I'm not for the vaccine or against the vaccine.”

The governor and his health experts have pushed residents to receive the shot in regularly scheduled weekly news conferences, where he has trotted out his bulldog named Babydog in front of cameras to entice viewers. West Virginia's vaccine lottery is now called “ Do It For Babydog.”

The efforts haven't yet boosted a sluggish vaccination drive. Justice set a target for vaccinating two-thirds of eligible residents aged 12 and over by June 20. Nearly 60% of those eligible residents are currently at least partially vaccinated. The state has nearly met its goal of 85% coverage for ages 65 and over.