WA announces vaccine mandate for state workers, health care

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Most state workers in Washington, as well as private health care and long-term care employees, will be required to show proof of vaccination for COVID-19 by Oc. 18 or will lose their jobs, Gov. Jay Inslee announced Monday.

Weekly testing will not be an option for those who want to avoid vaccination and maintain their employment, and the only opt-out of the requirement is either a medical or religious exemption.

The order applies to about 60,000 employees of the 24 state agencies that are part of the governor's executive Cabinet, which includes the departments of corrections, social and health services, transportation and the Washington State Patrol. A fact sheet issued to employees notes that the order applies to employees who are currently working remotely, since they may need to go to a work site at some point. The governor's office said the overall number includes those who have already been vaccinated, so it was unclear how many within that group are unvaccinated.

Employees in the private sector who are covered under the order include those who work in health care and long-term care and other congregate settings, including nursing homes, assisted living and treatment facilities.