WA Democrats ask courts to dismiss election lawsuits

EVERETT, Wash. (AP) — Residents who sued the Snohomish County Auditor seeking an audit of the 2020 election because of alleged but undocumented “electronic manipulation” of ballots could square off with lawyers for the state Democratic Party.

On Wednesday, state party lawyers filed motions to intervene in the lawsuits filed by Republican voters in eight counties including Snohomish, King, Pierce, Thurston, Clark, Whatcom, Lincoln and Franklin, The Daily Herald reported. They want all the cases tossed out.

“This lawsuit is entirely unfounded and appears to be little more than a coordinated political attack on the integrity of Washington elections,” lawyers for the Democrats wrote in a motion filed in the Snohomish County case. “Plaintiffs stand before the Court with nothing but speculation, fueled by conspiracy theories, asking for breathtaking and entirely unwarranted ‘relief.’”

The lead plaintiff in all the suits is Washington Election Integrity Coalition United, whose leader, Tamborine Borrelli of Gig Harbor, traveled the state in search of residents willing to join in.

The original lawsuits allege that auditors used uncertified voting equipment and manipulated thousands of ballots in an unspecified statewide race. Each lawsuit seeks a “full forensic audit” conducted in the same manner as one carried out in Arizona which found no evidence of fraud.

Thus far attorneys for Snohomish and Pierce counties have taken action to get their cases moved to federal court.

U.S. District Court Judge Richard Jones notified the election integrity coalition that it cannot appear pro se and must get counsel by Nov. 1. Borrelli, in an email, said the group wants those cases — and any others that land in federal court — remanded to Superior Court.

She described the actions of the Democratic Party lawyers as “nothing more than a power move by the political elite to interfere with cases brought by Washington voters to clean up the problems in our voting system.”

Republican Secretary of State Kim Wyman said previously that this kind of fraud allegation is the new reality and that no one is discussing the extensive audit trail compiled by local auditors.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

