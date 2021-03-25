WA Senate Democrats' budget includes state capital gains tax

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Senate Democrats on Thursday released a $59.2 billion two-year budget plan that includes $357 million in new revenue from a tax on capital gains, and laid out how they would separately spend more than $7 billion spending of federal stimulus funds meant to help those hit hardest by the coronavirus pandemic.

Federal stimulus money will address areas ranging from learning loss in schools to child care grants to rental assistance. The largest chunk will be about $1.7 billion for school reopening and funds for schools to address learning loss by students over the past year. Another $1.1 billion will be allocated for vaccine deployment, recruitment of public health workers and other efforts related to the pandemic.

The budget's capital gains tax, which has has already passed the Senate and awaits a vote in the House, would be used to fund child care and expanding a tax credit for low-income families, Rolfes said. Opponents of a capital gain tax have argued that it’s a tax on income that's illegal under state law and litigation is certain if the Legislature ultimately approves the tax.

Budget writers also tap the so-called rainy day fund to balance out the the current budget that ends this summer, transferring $1.8 billion from that fund.