Waiting game begins for potential vetoes from Idaho governor

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho lawmakers have started their waiting game to see whether Republican Gov. Brad Little vetoes any of the more than 30 bills that remained unsigned when the House and Senate went into recess late Wednesday.

By the time lawmakers return next Wednesday, Little’s deadline to decide on most or all those bills will have passed. They include measures allocating millions of dollars for education and health and welfare.

Little is expected to sign most of the bills, but four of the measures would limit a governor’s authority during declared emergencies. They’re watered-down versions of two bills that Little previously vetoed.

There’s also an agriculture-industry-backed bill that could lead to the killing up to 90% of Idaho’s 1,500 wolves and another to prevent public funds going to facilities that provide abortions or their affiliates.

Marissa Morrison, Little's spokeswoman, declined comment Thursday on whether Little planned to veto any of the bills.

Of the four bills limiting a governor's authority during declared emergencies, one originated in the Senate where leaders there said Little worked with them on drafting it. They have said they believe Little will sign it.