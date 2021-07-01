'Waiting is unbearable': Biden consoles Surfside families

"The people you may have lost — they’re gonna be with you your whole life,” he told the families. “A part of your soul, a part of who you are.”

Biden told the families that it can be “harder to grieve in public than it is in private, so I know there's an extra burden on you all.”

“But I promise you: I still believe in prayer," he said. “You’re in my prayers."

The president, whose remarks were translated into Spanish, urged the families to “never give up hope,” even as the search and rescue operation paused early due to structural concerns with the remaining portion of the building.

Attendees could be seen with tears in their eyes as Biden closed out his remarks, and he and wife, Jill, spent the next few hours visiting privately with the families. He later told reporters that he was amazed by the families' “resilience, their absolute commitment, their willingness to do whatever it took to find an answer” as to what happened.

He said the families asked him the most “gut-wrenching” questions, including whether there was any hope of finding survivors or whether they would be able to recover the bodies of loved ones.