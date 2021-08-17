Walker, former Alaska governor, to seek the office again

Drygas said she and Walker are independents.

Drygas said she was “honored” Walker asked her to join the ticket. She said the state is heading in the wrong direction, “and if I can help Alaska get back on course, then I feel like it’s my duty to serve.”

Walker, who served as governor from 2014 to 2018, said he was prompted to run after hearing concerns from Alaskans that issues facing the state weren’t being fixed.

Debate over fiscal policy and the future of the oil-wealth check paid to residents were key issues when Walker was governor and remain so. A longstanding formula for calculating dividends was last used during Walker’s administration, with Walker in 2016 cutting the amount available for checks amid budget deficits.

The Alaska Supreme Court later ruled that without a constitutional amendment, the dividend must compete for funding like other state programs, and check sizes each year since 2016 have been set by lawmakers.

Dunleavy in 2018 ran on paying a dividend under the longstanding formula and said he supported paying Alaskans the money they missed out on when checks were capped and the formula wasn’t followed. He hasn’t succeeded in persuading lawmakers on either front.