Walz celebrates budget as House leaders credit 'win-wins'

“Well, the COVID recovery act budget is done, the work now begins,” Walz said at a ceremonial signing of copies of the big budget bills that the Legislature sent him Wednesday, just hours before the old budget expired.

As of Thursday, 70% of Minnesotans 18 and older had received at least their first vaccine shots, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Walz said Minnesota is only the second Midwestern state to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of 70% by July 4, and that the state leads the Midwest with 52% of its population fully vaccinated. Walz took pride in those numbers even though the state fell short of his goal of 70% of residents in a wider age range — 16 and up — to be at least partially vaccinated by July 1. That figure stands at 67%.