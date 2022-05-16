Walz, leaders say deal reached to wrap legislative session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota legislative leaders say they've struck a deal on how to portion out a massive surplus with just a week remaining in the session.
The plan announced Monday would spend $4 billion on education, public safety and health care while also providing billions in tax relief.
Gov. Tim Walz and House Speaker Melissa Hortman, both Democrats, and GOP Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller released the framework of a deal. Walz's office said it reserves $4 billion for “future economic uncertainty.”
The plan also includes about $1.5 billion in new construction projects.
Legislators will have to wrap up details ahead of adjournment next Monday. The end of session will mark the start of campaign season, with both parties heading into a critical midterm election.
