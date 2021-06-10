Walz, leaders, seek budget breakthroughs as Capitol reopens

“We'll move down through the list and what we'll try and do is that the conference committees will bring in where their sticking points are, and we'll try and see if there's compromises to de-conflict some of those things and bring in a budget.”

The governor said he expects few policy changes because they've been the most contentious issues, but he said they're “very close” on budget numbers. He said the next budget will include about a $3.5 billion surplus and modest tax cuts for most Minnesotans. Some of the toughest issues have included an “off-ramp” for the state's eviction moratorium and Democratic proposals for police accountability. As the governor spoke, he was flanked by sign-waving people who support a GOP plan for taxpayer-funded private school options that Democrats oppose.

But Walz indicated that finishing the budget is his priority.

“I plan on working all weekend with them,” he said. “We should be able come in Monday and wrap this thing up. That would be my hope. We'll see, but that's up to the Legislature.”