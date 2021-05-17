Walz, legislative leaders reach $52 billion budget deal

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The leaders of the Minnesota Legislature and Democratic Gov. Tim Walz announced a $52 billion deal for the state's next two-year budget on Monday, but lawmakers will have to finish the work next month and difficult negotiations still lie ahead on police accountability and other policy issues.

The agreement calls for a balanced two-year budget without raising taxes, while fully exempting from state taxes federal Paycheck Protection Program loans to businesses and unemployment insurance benefits that were raised during the pandemic. It also includes extra money for summer school to help students catch up after a year of distance learning.

“Minnesota did it again. We found commonality amongst ourselves,” Walz said at a news conference called to announce the deal, which was reached at about 12:15 a.m.

Walz, Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka and Democratic House Speaker Melissa Hortman agreed it was impossible to nail down the language of all the major budget bills and get them passed before Monday night's constitutional deadline for the regular session to adjourn, so lawmakers will have to go into overtime.

“But you have three people who basically respect each other and are able to work well together despite huge ideological rifts between them,” said Hortman, of Brooklyn Park.