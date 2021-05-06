Walz lifts most Minnesota virus restrictions by Memorial Day

The third step, once the state hits the 70% target but no later than July 1, lifts the state's remaining mask requirements. However, local governments and individual businesses can still require masks and maintain other restrictions beyond July 1 if they choose.

About 59% of Minnesota's population 16 years and older has received at least one vaccine shot, and nearly 46% have completed the series, according to the Minnesota Department of Health. The governor said the state is on track to hit the 70% first-shot mark by the end of June, and that it will take only 473,000 doses to get there.

Because younger Minnesotans are not yet eligible to be vaccinated, the state's hybrid model of in-person and distance learning for schools will continue until the end of the academic year. State and local education officials will discuss over the summer what school will look like next fall, when younger age groups are expected to be vaccine-eligible. But Walz said a distance learning option will be preserved for families that choose it.

Other emergency measures Walz has imposed under his emergency powers will remain in place, including an eviction moratorium and a price gouging ban. The governor said the Legislature should agree just to codify those protections, including a way to wind down the moratorium, which would allow him to cancel even more executive orders.