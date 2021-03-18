Walz releases revised budget plan with fewer tax increases

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday released a revised two-year budget proposal that removes nearly $1 billion in proposed tax increases from his initial plan while expanding tax relief measures following an improved economic outlook for the state.

The revised proposal reduces new taxes from more than $1.6 billion to about $670 million, while increasing tax relief in the initial plan to nearly $1 billion for families, renters, businesses and unemployed workers. The new plan also eliminates proposed cigarette and estate taxes from the earlier proposal, and reduces the state’s corporate franchise tax rate from 11.25% to 10.8%.

“Minnesotans have met the challenges of COVID-19 pandemic as they always do when faced with hardship — with grit and resiliency,” Walz said in the release. “But we know that our students, working families, and small businesses have borne the brunt of this pandemic."