AP

Walz to deploy National Guard to help ease COVID-19 surge

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (AP) — Gov. Tim Walz said Friday he'll use the Minnesota National Guard to help alleviate staffing shortages at hospitals and care facilities that are struggling to cope with the surge in COVID-19 cases.

The governor announced plans at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale for alleviating bottlenecks caused by staffing shortages that prevent hospitals from moving recovering patients to transitional and long-term care facilities. Around 400 Minnesota hospital patients are currently waiting for beds to open up at other care centers.

Walz said the number of National Guard soldiers who will be deployed to help out and their exact roles have yet to be determined.

Hospitals across Minnesota report that they're at or near capacity, with intensive care and pediatric beds in short supply. Officials say it's not just due to COVID-19 patients, but also other serious conditions such as heart attacks, strokes and trauma.

The governor also announced plans to expand the availability of rapid COVID-19 testing, including the opening of at least six more community testing sites across the state to make it easier for Minnesotans experiencing symptoms to take an antigen test and receive results back in minutes.

